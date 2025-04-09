TikTok's Viral Popcorn Hack Is A Waste Of Foil

Popcorn has been around since before Europeans arrived in the Americas. Simple yet tasty, the snack is almost universally beloved, especially now that microwaves have made it possible for us to enjoy it with minimal effort and o=in record time. Not everyone loves the microwave, though, which is why some people like the idea of returning to the good ol' stovetop ways. There's a viral hack circulating different social media channels that involves wrapping unpopped popcorn kernels in aluminum foil and cooking them on the stovetop. Its proponents say it's the simplest home popping method, but I admit I was immediately skeptical about it.

Since I tend to move around a lot, I don't always have access to a microwave and have gotten used to not using it much. Even when I do have a microwave, I usually just use the stovetop when I'm craving popcorn—and I've never needed aluminum foil. But sometimes internet cooks are right, and their hacks often make our lives simpler. Is foil superior? Would influencers prove that my popcorn method has been lacking this whole time?

To settle the matter, I decided to go the scientific route and test both methods myself. This high-stakes experiment needed to be rigorous. After all, it could potentially change how I make popcorn for the rest of my life. Here's how it went.