The 3 Ingredients Required For Easy Homemade Cookie Dough
Cookie dough is something that I always thought tasted better than the baked cookies as a kid — and I'm still not sure if it was the gooey texture, or excitement of sneaking a piece while my parents weren't looking, that made it so damn tasty. If, like me, you think cookie dough is superior to cookies, you only need 3 ingredients for an edible and delicious snack. Brown sugar, butter or firm coconut oil, and toasted flour — because although we might have all done it before, eating raw flour is a big no-no.
This simple cookie dough is also pretty much instant to make. Just mix your butter-slash-coconut oil and sugar together, add in your toasted flour, and you've just made dough that's safe to eat (unlike some store-bought versions, even if they taste good). To toast your flour, just pop it on a baking tray and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 minutes. This basic recipe will satisfy your cravings on its own, but there's plenty of ways to customize it to really rock your cookie dough world.
Cookie dough customization
Of course, adding chocolate chips of literally any kind is almost a must for a classic cookie dough, so sprinkle some in and measure with your heart. If you want a little extra crunch, add in some crushed cookies like oreos or biscoff, or even some chopped nuts like peanuts or pecans. For a nostalgic and colorful touch, add in some M&M's, sprinkles, or fruity pebbles. If salty-sweet is your thing, then flaky sea salt or crushed pretzels will give your cookie dough the perfect flavor contrast.
There's also plenty of simple ways to customize the dough base itself if you want to take things up a notch. Mix in a little vanilla extract for a bakery-style touch, or sprinkle in some cinnamon for some warmer flavor notes. If you love chocolate, mix in a little cocoa powder to make your cookie dough base full of chocolate-y flavors. Or you can get extra fancy and add a little espresso powder to your dough, which counteracts some sweetness and deepens your chocolate chip flavors (if using). Get creative and enjoy every spoonful of cookie dough –- just like you did when you were a kid.