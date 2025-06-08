The 3 Ingredients Required For Easy Homemade Cookie Dough

Cookie dough is something that I always thought tasted better than the baked cookies as a kid — and I'm still not sure if it was the gooey texture, or excitement of sneaking a piece while my parents weren't looking, that made it so damn tasty. If, like me, you think cookie dough is superior to cookies, you only need 3 ingredients for an edible and delicious snack. Brown sugar, butter or firm coconut oil, and toasted flour — because although we might have all done it before, eating raw flour is a big no-no.

This simple cookie dough is also pretty much instant to make. Just mix your butter-slash-coconut oil and sugar together, add in your toasted flour, and you've just made dough that's safe to eat (unlike some store-bought versions, even if they taste good). To toast your flour, just pop it on a baking tray and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 minutes. This basic recipe will satisfy your cravings on its own, but there's plenty of ways to customize it to really rock your cookie dough world.