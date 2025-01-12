The Viral TikTok Hack For Measuring Wet Ingredients Isn't Exact

If you have a small kitchen with limited space, especially where your drawers are concerned, you might only have one set of measuring spoons. If that's the case, you likely have to remind yourself to measure dry ingredients first then wet (and don't get us started on the difference between measuring the two), so that you don't have to wash your utensils between every scoop. But, what if you then scroll down in your recipe and find that you need to measure out another dry ingredient? It's going to stick to the just-used or just-washed bowl of the spoon. This constant process of washing and drying can make baking feel like a chore.

Luckily, there's a hack on TikTok to help you avoid getting your measuring spoon sticky. One user demonstrates how she creates a small well in her dry ingredients using the bowl of the spoon. She then pours the wet ingredients into the indent, roughly measuring out the shape and volume of the spoon.

It's clever, for sure, but this tip should probably only be used when exact measurements aren't strictly required. You might inadvertently press the spoon too deep into the dry mix. Plus the volume inside the spoon is slightly smaller than the outside, so you could end up using more liquid than is called for. Not ideal when many recipes, especially baked goods, require precision when measuring.