The Most Overpriced Burger Chains, According To Customers
Prices of everything, including food, are on the rise with no signs of any possible relief in the near future. Between inflation and people trying to save more money, fast-food chains are constantly criticized for price hikes across the board. Many restaurants defend price increases by explaining that operating costs have evolved, and it's only natural for that to trickle down. However, that doesn't make customers feel better about overpaying for their burgers.
There's more to a customer's love of fast food than that feeling of biting into a juicy burger served on an acceptably greasy bun with a side of hot, crispy fries. For many, fast food is an easy way to feed themselves and their families quickly, conveniently, and cheaply. However, the continued rising costs are in direct competition with the mindset of getting more bang for your buck.
Everyone has burger boundaries and a limit for how much they are willing to spend on a fast-food meal. According to customer feedback, reviews, and social media posts, there is a growing list of burger joints that have become overpriced.
Shake Shack
When Shake Shack hit the burger scene, a fanbase quickly formed, and locations popped up everywhere to feed them and the hype. However, the love affair with the new kid on the burger block showed signs of trouble in paradise when Shake Shack was named the most expensive fast-food burger chain. An overall 3% price increase in 2024 brought the cost of a burger to almost $8. That's only if you order with no frills or extras.
You practically have to be in a higher tax bracket to add toppings like bacon and cheese, which bumps your burger up to around $13. Oh, and that doesn't come with fries, which incur an additional $5 (you have to pony up even more cash for those cheese fries). The idea of paying a premium to eat a burger when there are better value menus out there is not widely accepted and has customers taking a break while making jokes about how they need loans and credit checks just to walk in the door.
As a result, almost 60,000 reviews across 10,000 Shake Shack locations catapulted the chain to the most expensive fast-food restaurant in America. While customers think Shake Shack makes a great burger, they don't think it warrants a $13 price tag or $20 for a combo meal.
Five Guys
Next up in the queue of overpriced burgers is Five Guys. The chain, known for having kitschy peanut husks scattered on the floor as part of the standard decor, is guilty of soaring prices. If you plan on visiting a Five Guys, brace yourself for a single meal costing around $24. That's a 14% hike from 2023.
In general, customers don't want to pay inflated prices for fast food when one of the biggest motivations is affordability. For the same money, burger fans can rattle off a list of sit-down restaurants or buffets where they get much more bang for their buck.
For some, the realization that it might be more cost-effective to drop money on a nice cast-iron skillet to make burgers at home instead hits hard. Customers view the skyrocketing prices as borderline criminal, especially for mediocre food. Many would rather support a local burger spot for a delicious meal than succumb to lower quality at inflated prices at Five Guys.
Wendy's
Wendy's did not make it out of inflation pricing unscathed either. According to numerous customers, the widely recognized redhead is a top offender. Wendy's is hanging around close to the top of the overpriced chain list with a 32% price increase from 2022 to 2024. If you are keeping track of the math, that's the highest percentage increase compared to other chains, so far.
Before you head out to satiate your craving for the cult classic Frosty, be prepared to spend between $10 and $13 on a bare-bones, average meal. Imagine heading to Wendy's in the name of convenience and cheap eats with a friend and being hit with a $32 tab. Even eating solo isn't cheap anymore, with the average combo meal climbing to around $16 depending on location.
Employees are feeling it too. Before the price surges, employees of the chain allege they were conditioned to guide patrons toward cost-effective ordering. But now, they have abandoned that courtesy and instead are trained to maximize the burger spend. It's certainly one strategy to bring in more profits, but it also comes with a huge serving of customer disillusionment and decisions to skip all of it, even the Frosty.
Smashburger
If you enjoy having your wallet smashed with steep burger prices, Smashburger is anxiously awaiting your visit. The chain that made a business out of flattening burgers so dramatically that the edges have a signature craveable crisp is also guilty of pricey fast-food offerings. A burger on its own is pricey, but if you want to add tots (because who doesn't) and a drink to your order, then you're looking at a price tag closer to $20. You can't command prices of a high-end burger in a restaurant that oozes palpable low-budget vibes. Smashburger also has zero qualms about selling a half-dozen wings for $15, which seems excessive to say the least.
Customer feedback can get aggressive as armies of burger diehards form and recruit virtual members to spread the word about lofty prices for a measly quarter-inch-thick patty at Smashburger. Some patrons gave them a second chance in hopes of Smashburger knocking it out of the park, only to end up disappointed once again.
Jack in the Box
West Coast burger darling, Jack in the Box, has also earned a spot on the list of burger chains that are more expensive than they should be. If you are at peace with ordering a $9 burger, you will absolutely thrive here. At Jack in the Box, it's a given you'll reach at least $20 for a couple of à la carte menu items, not including sides or drinks.
The lofty cost of fast food has customers in a pickle. They trigger an existential fast-food crisis, with customers questioning the need for a fast-food run. What's the better move...feeding a family with burger chain combo meals, or dropping a comparable amount at an all-you-can-eat sushi buffet? Customers choose fast food because of the expected value. So, when it's no longer proving to be worth the cost, the draw to greasy burgers and fries fizzles out. Some dig their heels in and quit the chain cold turkey over the outrageous increases.
When you can polish off an overpriced sandwich in a few bites, it's easy to feel attacked. If customers have a valid coupon to reduce the cost, it might sway them, but they are not always available. In addition to audacious pricing, Jack in the Box now charges for sauces, and that puts customers over the edge.
McDonald's
It's time to talk about a true burger legend, McDonald's. As it turns out, fast-food royalty is not exempt from the greatest pricing debacle of the last decade. While pricing can vary based on region, costs are significantly up everywhere, as you can see from the number of fingers pointing at various burger chains. In the northeast, you've got $18 Big Mac and quarter-pounder meals for $19, an egg McMuffin just under $8, and hash browns for $6. Have you seen a Mickey D's hash brown lately? If that's what a $6 hash brown looks like, fast-food chains are doomed.
That's exactly the kind of pricing debauchery that repels once loyal patrons. It's cute how the chain thought that if it put a McValue meal on the menu, people would be distracted enough to shrug off the higher numbers. Considering the price of beef is higher than ever, McDonald's is feeling the tension on the back end, too. Even a technically reasonable explanation behind the swelling of costs is not enough for customers to reconcile the numbers for a Big Mac.
How can customers justify the price of grabbing food at McDonald's when it's becoming just as expensive to eat at a sit-down restaurant? The answer is, you can't, because nobody likes to feel pressured to spend more than they think is reasonable for a cheapish fast-food experience. It kind of takes the happy out of a happy meal.
Carl's Jr.
Carl's Jr. is far from what the general public would label as bougie for chargrilled burgers. Its current pricing structure, however, says otherwise. Although not as egregious as some of the other burger price gripes directed at its peers, Carl's Jr. sells one burger patty without a single bell or whistle for $7. If that gives you sticker shock, you might be unwell when you find out that a Western combo meal is almost $20.
Don't even think about adding or upsizing a drink unless you are prepared to channel a high roller and go well over that $20. Even a minimalist order like a couple of frill-free chicken sandwiches sans sides or beverages racks up a $20 bill. If you're wondering if the prices get any easier to swallow when you try to be wise and size down, they don't. Two medium combo meals can still be around $27.
It doesn't matter how much customers enjoy the food; they stop showing up when prices go off the rails. If you have managed to spare your wallet with some strategic ordering or coupon sorcery, don't worry, because adding drinks to the order will undo those frugal intentions before the lids are even intact.
Burger King
The Burger King might be dethroned by its constituents if the rising menu prices don't calm down. Burger King's ascending fees draw criticism for the long-running burger monarchy. A burger with an $11 price tag has customers in an uproar, and the incessant price increases have been happening for years with no end in sight. The treasured Whopper meal, currently priced at $15, may as well serve as a barometer for BK's spendthrift prices. Don't expect complimentary sauce for your dipping pleasure anymore since those cost extra now, too.
Customers are not quiet about their disdain over Burger King's unrelenting price spikes. Add the corporate penny-pinching by way of subtly smaller beverage sizes, and people get even more fired up on their social media soapbox. One of the strongest hallmarks of fast food is the value it provides to the customer. If it is cheaper, logistically easier, or gets them out of making a meal, people will continue to pay the prices as long as they think it's worth the money.
Everyone has a limit, though; it's only a matter of time until you reach yours. Despite fun collab meals popping up from time to time, it's just not worth the price. Steadfast Burger King fans, or any fast-food chain, want to know they are getting a great deal, and unfortunately, those are few and far between with all of the inflation. So much for having it your way.
Culver's
You have to have a really thick skin to say anything negative about Culver's within earshot of Wisconsin's finest. They are super protective of the chain with the famous and highly coveted cheese curds. However, while Culver's is still slightly less offensive than other overpriced burger chains, it's still expensive for a fast-food chain. Even in the sea of Culver's fans ready to defend its honor, there are many who believe it's become overhyped and pricey.
A combo meal for $23 still seems extravagant for fast food, even if it's perceived as higher quality. For every Culver's superfan pledging their unwavering loyalty, there is another who thinks it's a sham. Customers feel like every trip to Culver's comes with higher price tags for smaller sizes and less food.
It's getting to the point where regulars are abandoning their grown-up orders and opting for kids' meals since they are cheaper. At least those come with a free scoop of ice cream to help numb the pain of overpaying. No matter how much affection a customer has for a signature Culver's meal, they are not at all on board with the constant increases that continue to add up, edging fast food toward unaffordable.
Red Robin
A bunch of little birdies are going around sharing their displeasure with the boost in cost at Red Robin, and the franchise is facing the consequences. Customers regularly complain that it's not nearly enough food for the prices they charge, and it is now on the list of fast-food restaurants with surging costs. Paying $14 for a burger is not generally accepted as reasonable among Red Robin fans.
Between higher-priced menu items and noticeably smaller portions that are lacking quality, Red Robin fans are dropping like flies. If forking over $20 for a mid burger doesn't faze you, Red Robin will be up to your standards. However, if you don't like making it rain your whole week's paycheck at a fast-food spot, you might want to make other plans. Imagine going to Red Robin with a guest, ordering a couple of apps to snack on before the main event, and then getting hit with a bill for $90 (with tip). TikTok alone is filled with reviews showcasing the underwhelming food Red Robin serves at inflated prices, leading to customers breaking up with the chain. It's not them, it's Red Robin.
BurgerFi
Another popular spot present on the list of overpriced chains is BurgerFi. Some customers do have positive things to say about the food, but still don't feel it justifies the higher prices. Others are paying a pretty penny only to receive burnt food and questionable service at premium prices. The growing list of cons turns customers off and leads them to jump ship because it's just not worth the money for them to eat there.
It's also not a good look to have customers comparing your pricey burgers to cafeteria food. That's not a ringing endorsement and only serves as further validation of the declining quality experienced by BurgerFi patrons across different locations. When fast food becomes unaffordable, it's no longer worth the convenience, and that's the bucket BurgerFi is currently in.
The onion rings at BurgerFi have their own fan club and have been positioned as a saving grace among the flurry of jacked-up prices. Even those are losing major points with customers because of how expensive they are now. It's a sad day when customers can't even count on their beloved onion rings not costing an arm and a leg.
Mooyah
If a burger is really good, is it worth the elevated prices? Mooyah customers say absolutely not. The comparatively newish chain's customers consistently say it's a quality burger, but still too pricey to justify. Some even admit that while the burger tastes good, they'd much rather pay more to eat somewhere else instead of spending it in a fast-food chain.
Size also matters. A common Mooyah complaint is that the burger patties are way too small for what they cost. That's not the only price gripe sparking online conversations. Reviews show that customers do not appreciate getting shorted in the fry department when they are not cheap to begin with. Plus, just a burger and fries for close to $15 is not a good deal. At least throw in a crispy fountain soda for that price. For the prices and the portion sizes, it might be a sign that Mooyah is outkicking far past its coverage and overcharging and underdelivering.
Habit Burger
Just when you thought the list of overpriced burger chains was complete, here comes Habit Burger. Similar to Mooyah, the burgers do get many great reviews; however, the prices do not. No matter how many accolades the food earns, people still take issue with the higher-end pricing, especially when they still leave hungry. The bar for a positive fast-food experience is not exceptionally high. People want good food, respectable portions, and reasonable prices. Habit Burger is not reaching those expectations for many customers.
Paying $16 for a burger from a fast-food establishment doesn't bring joy to burger devotees. There's nothing keeping burger lovers interested if they walk away feeling like the cost of the meal is not justified in every delicious bite. Customers are only getting savvier and paying more attention to the value they achieve from dining out. If they don't like the numbers on that menu board, they have no issue leaving to dine at another close by competitor in an effort to spare their wallet.
While not as expensive as some other burger chains, Habit Burger is still considered pricey for fast food. You really know it's not hitting when kids don't like it, since they have likely eaten dirt or glue willingly without a single complaint. When kids tell you their $8 burger sucks, you listen.