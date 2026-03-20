12 Myths About Eggs You Can Stop Believing Immediately

You might think that eggs are pretty straightforward — and aren't they? For many home cooks, they may remember eggs as being one of the very first things that they actually learned to cook. While yes, it is possible to make scrambled eggs, fried eggs, or boiled eggs that are less than perfect, as far as cooking really goes, producing any of these is relatively simple. There's not a huge amount of technique, ingredients, or even measuring strictly required.

That said, as simple as the humble egg may seem, they still present some misconceptions and even avoidable cooking safety mistakes. For example, you may think that certain types of eggs are healthier than others. You might believe that eggs may harm or help your health in certain ways. You may assume that certain egg "hacks" are the key to a pristine pile of fluffy scrambled yolks. However, you could be misled.

To get the intel on all things eggs and the misconceptions surrounding them, we spoke to a handful of experts in the field. Here's what they had to say about the top egg myths that you can stop believing right now.