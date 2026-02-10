For Ultra Creamy Scrambled Eggs Reach For One Ingredient From The Dairy Aisle

Scrambled eggs seem so simple, but the fact that there are about a billion tips to make them better belies this fact. For example, if you want your eggs fluffy, beat them with a balloon whisk or add some lemon juice or vinegar. (Acid allows the eggs to develop air pockets, and these, in turn, bring the fluff.) Should you prefer your eggs creamy, though, what's the best add-in?

"My preferred 'ultra-creamy' approach is technique first, then a dairy add-in that's designed to be pleasant when warm," said Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board. One such addition is cream cheese, which brings a slightly tangy flavor and a smooth, creamy texture to the table.

Serrano-Bahri suggests pouring the beaten eggs into a warm pan after melting a little butter. Cook them over low heat, stirring all the while, until they're almost (but not quite) set. At this point, mix in half a tablespoon of cream cheese per egg. "This works beautifully because you're combining gentle coagulation (tender curds) with fat and moisture that stay creamy when warmed," he said.