5 Signs That Your Carton Of Eggs Have Gone Bad

If you bought too many eggs on your last visit to the supermarket, or you just haven't gotten around to eating them, you may be wondering how to tell if the eggs in your fridge are still good. The truth is that the window of time for eggs' freshness can vary, but when kept in their shells, eggs can still be considered "good" after remaining in your fridge for five weeks. That is a long time to have eggs sitting on your fridge shelf; so long, in fact, that you may lose track of exactly how much time has passed.

When eggs go bad, they can become a home for harmful bacteria like E. coli and other foodborne illness with symptoms like diarrhea, stomach pain, fever, and vomiting. These symptoms can last up to a week and may be enough to make you never want eggs again. To keep the joy of eggs in your life, it's good practice to avoid eating spoiled eggs (or any spoiled food) at all costs, and there are a few ways to tell whether they're safe to eat, or if they should be tossed and replaced with new ones.