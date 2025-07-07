Do Farm Fresh Eggs Really Taste Better Than Store Bought?

A long time ago, I lived on a farm. Well, a farm may be too flattering a term since it was just 40 acres of prickly pear and dried cow poop. Because there was nothing whatsoever to do in the tiny town 10 miles away, I took to attending the weekly livestock auction and developed the unfortunate habit of buying way too many chickens. Long before city chickens became trendy (the kind people raised during the pandemic and abandoned shortly afterward, not the pork-based Rust Belt delicacy), I was completely over them, because I can tell you for a fact: Eggs straight from a chicken's butt don't taste any different than the kind you buy in the supermarket. American Egg Board food safety manager Elisa Maloberti seems to agree. At any rate, she supplied several reasons why "farm fresh" isn't as big a deal as you might think.

"You might notice differences in shell color, yolk color, or cleanliness between eggs from a farm stand and those from the grocery store," Maloberti told The Takeout. "These differences are typically due to the hen's breed, diet, and egg handling; not necessarily an indication of nutrient value, freshness, or quality." She also said the flavor may vary slightly, but this is due more to the hen's diet and how the eggs are cooked. In her opinion, eggs bought directly from a farmer aren't necessarily superior to those purchased at a grocery store. While acknowledging that personal preferences vary, her feeling is: "There's no inherent flavor advantage to one type over another."