13 Costco Essentials To Grab For The Ultimate Home Bar

Starting up your own home bar is no easy task as it often requires buying tools, glassware, and, of course, alcohol. Luckily, Costco has you covered with just about everything you need to get a simple yet effective home bar up and running. In fact, Costco is among your best options for building a home bar thanks to its wide variety of unique products (many of which come at a relatively low price) which allow you to upgrade a simple bar cart into a fully operational bar in no time.

Among the most important aspects of setting up a home bar is finding versatile, long-lasting items that can help you build a strong foundation for your setup without spending thousands of dollars all at once. In some instances, these vital items can be found as part of Costco's long-time private label, Kirkland Signature, but other times they come from a third-party brand inside Costco stores or through the store's expansive selection of online-only items. Regardless of how you get your hands on these must-have bar items from Costco, it only takes a handful to start making a real difference.