To Fight Off Malaria, The Brits Invented A World Classic Cocktail

As if you needed any more reason to treat yourself to a crisp gin and tonic, did you know that its original purpose was to actually fight off deadly disease? Yep, turns out that drinking the refreshing cocktail was actually a survival tactic for 18th century British soldiers stationed in tropical areas who were facing the threat of malaria.

As stated in a paper published in Le Infezioni in Medicina, quinine, a compound from the bark of the cinchona tree, was known to prevent and treat the disease, but it came with an intense bitter taste. British officers, not known to shy away from innovation, began to mix quinine powder with sugar and soda to make it somewhat less unpleasant to drink. The result was what we now know as tonic water, which is not to be confused with seltzer or club soda. Still, the concoction wasn't a total hit...yet.

The solution to get a bunch of British soldiers to start taking swigs of the medicine? Add some gin! The botanical spirit, which was already pretty popular back in Britain, became a natural pairing for tonic. British military doctors then took it a step further by adding lime or lemon peels to prevent the spread of scurvy, and thus, the classic G&T was born. Soon, it became a medicinal staple for British expatriates in malaria-prone areas. As per the Le Infezioni in Medicina paper, Winston Churchill — a man who apparently used to drink gin straight — once said, "Gin and tonic has saved more Englishmen's lives, and minds, than all the doctors in the Empire." And while the medicinal necessity of this drink has waned, its legacy lives on with gin and tonic firmly cemented as one of the world's classic cocktails.