Ina Garten Always Keeps This Easy-To-Drink Style Of Wine On Hand

We can't all be Ina Garten. Whether it's memes about her giant cocktail or even a guest appearance on "30 Rock," we can't get enough of Ina and her impossibly breezy and fun lifestyle. It's easy to see why people would want to know her taste in wine. When asked about her preferred style of French red wine, she opts for a Burgundy. According to her own website, it's because the wine is lighter and fruitier than others, especially compared to a Bordeaux. As a former wine industry veteran, I can say this is no surprise. Lighter red wines tend to pair better with more foods and are usually fruit forward without being sweet. They're a great beginner wine, though not chilling them is a bit of a faux pas.

Red Burgundies are made from pinot noir, a grape that typically makes red wines but is also a big component of Champagne. They are fickle and hard to grow, but when they grow correctly, they yield some of the most complex, beautiful glasses of wine you can imagine. You can spend your life studying weather patterns in Burgundy to grow pinot noir, but that's also why noted Burgundy producers can charge thousands of dollars per bottle. Ina isn't recommending you spend $5,000 on a bottle, though. Instead, stop by your local reputable wine shop and ask the clerk.