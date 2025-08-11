Ina Garten Always Keeps This Easy-To-Drink Style Of Wine On Hand
We can't all be Ina Garten. Whether it's memes about her giant cocktail or even a guest appearance on "30 Rock," we can't get enough of Ina and her impossibly breezy and fun lifestyle. It's easy to see why people would want to know her taste in wine. When asked about her preferred style of French red wine, she opts for a Burgundy. According to her own website, it's because the wine is lighter and fruitier than others, especially compared to a Bordeaux. As a former wine industry veteran, I can say this is no surprise. Lighter red wines tend to pair better with more foods and are usually fruit forward without being sweet. They're a great beginner wine, though not chilling them is a bit of a faux pas.
Red Burgundies are made from pinot noir, a grape that typically makes red wines but is also a big component of Champagne. They are fickle and hard to grow, but when they grow correctly, they yield some of the most complex, beautiful glasses of wine you can imagine. You can spend your life studying weather patterns in Burgundy to grow pinot noir, but that's also why noted Burgundy producers can charge thousands of dollars per bottle. Ina isn't recommending you spend $5,000 on a bottle, though. Instead, stop by your local reputable wine shop and ask the clerk.
Where to start if you're new to red Burgundy
I would never recommend your first bottle of red Burgundy be more than $40; you should see if you like it before committing to anything more expensive because taste in wine is truly unique. I can love a wine that you hate, and a lot of that has to do with the literal tastebuds people have, coupled with memories. Tasting notes don't really exist in wines, they're actually a mixture of your own memories and the volatile compounds in the wines.
A red Burgundy priced under $40 should have all the classic notes of pinot noir, but might be lacking in complexity. These red Burgundies are usually called "region level," meaning they're sourced from vineyards in one specific part of Burgundy. I love Côte des Nuits, for instance. They lack complexity because cheaper red Burgundies are sourced from larger areas and multiple vineyards, but that's also why they're cheaper. They also don't require aging (most wines don't need aging, a myth we have discussed before). They should have notes of red cherry or raspberry, some kind of umami note, a medium-to-light body, low tannins, and good acidity. Make sure to put it in the fridge for about 20 to 30 minutes before opening it. I'd also recommend a decent piece of stemware with a large bowl and a narrow rim. If you want to drink like Ina, now you know where to start!