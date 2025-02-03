The Faux Pas That's Been Sabotaging Your Favorite Red Wine

One of the more difficult parts about wine consumption is its delicacy. Wine can be a delicate liquid — its intricacies are vulnerable to external factors that may impact the taste. For instance, the shape of the glass, the age of the wine, and the temperature of the bottle will all significantly impact its taste. For the latter, Anthony Reynaga, chef de cuisine at Tiki Taka, gave us his expert advice on the perfect temperature to serve a bottle of red wine. "For optimal enjoyment most experts will suggest serving red wine somewhere between 52 and 54 degrees [Fahrenheit]," Reynaga told The Takeout.

Wines within this temperature range are most apt for proper oxidation. "Any more or less and it will affect how the wine drinks, whether that is on the nose or palette," Reynaga continued. Red wines in particular benefit more from oxidizing, as it opens up their flavors to a more palatable and enjoyable level.