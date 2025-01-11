What Does It Mean To Let Wine 'Breathe?'

You may be expanding your drinking horizons into wine. While it can be intimidating, what with all of the snobby language around wine tasting, drinking wine can be fun. Let go of conventional ideas about wine — you can pair your white wine with Doritos or pour a glass of red wine while eating BBQ. But first, depending on the wine, don't forget to let it breathe.

Letting wine "breathe" means, in its most basic form, that one opens the bottle and then leaves it out for a while before pouring the first glass. The process is officially known as aeration. This helps boost the flavors of the wine and evaporates sulfites that could impact the taste. Introducing air into an uncorked wine bottle softens the tannins left over from wine production by oxidizing them, helping stave off any bitterness the tannins could introduce to the drink.

Not all wines need to breathe. White wines have considerably fewer tannins than reds, meaning they don't need to be oxidized for a good amount of flavor to come through. That said, aerating a white or a red for at least thirty minutes will yield a more aromatic wine with a more appetizing taste.