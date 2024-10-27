How To Pair Wine With Different BBQ Meats
While summertime usually calls for grilling tips and tricks, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy quality barbecue year round. And though beer is a perfect companion to the right cut of meat, a properly-paired glass of vino can make each bite of your rib eye even more enjoyable.
The key to pairing wine and barbecue is to pay attention to the seasoning, sauce, and density of the meat. Heavier meats like beef would be better complimented by a red wine, while less fatty options like pork would pair nicely with white. But, keep in mind that these pairings are not set in stone, the combinations are all about personal preference. (You never know, a Riesling could be exactly the type of wine your ball park Frank is missing.)
From brisket to ribs and pulled pork, each type of barbecued meat has its match in the wine section. A novice meat and wine connoisseur might assume any red will do, but Cody Goldstein, mixologist and founder of Muddling Memories, has some insight on which wine works best for specific cuts of meat.
What red wine goes with barbecue?
"Red wine is always a great option to pair with heavier meats such as beef and lamb as the high tannins can highlight the richness of the meat," says Goldstein. For wine beginners, tannins in wine are the component that makes it taste dry. The more tannins in a wine, the dryer it will taste. Wine terms can seem snobby, but they really do make tastings more fun.
If you're into spicy barbecued meats, you'll want to avoid the dryer, high tannin-level wine as it will only enhance the spice and probably burn some taste buds away. Instead, sweeter wines like a Pinot Noir will make the whole experience much more enjoyable. In the case of a brisket (which is usually seasoned with a dry rub containing lots of salt and pepper) a Cabernet Sauvignon will pair well with the meat's savory flavor.
Barbecue sauce can also play a role in determining which red wine would be best paired with your entrée. For example, a Kansas-city style barbecue sauce has a sweeter, ketchup-based taste which means it'd best be paired with a merlot or Cabernet Franc.
Can you drink white wine with barbecue?
Yes, you absolutely can drink white wine and bite into perfectly smoked meat. In fact, Goldstein notes the acidity of white wine is part of what makes it work so well with certain barbecued meats. "White wine works nicely with lighter meats like pork and also works really well with seafood as the acid pairs perfectly with most fish," says Goldstein.
Juicy ribs or a nicely sauced and smoked chicken off the grill can be complimented by a glass of Sauvignon Blanc. Remember the note about spicy meats and heavy briskets? Well, the right bottle of white wine can also balance these meats out just as well as a red could. For example, Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay work well with brisket, burgers, and steaks. White wines made from greener grapes have higher acidity, making them perfect for pairing with meats with a high fat content.
Once again, barbecue sauce can change the game when it comes to pairing meats with a wine variety. Meats served with an East Carolina-style barbecue sauce will have a tangy, vinegar profile. This means light, white wines like a Riesling, Moscato, or even Rosé would better suit this style of barbecue. However, as previously mentioned, wine and meat pairings are all about personal preferences. Feel free to go against the recommended grapes and make your own combos.