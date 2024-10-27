How To Pair Wine With Different BBQ Meats

While summertime usually calls for grilling tips and tricks, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy quality barbecue year round. And though beer is a perfect companion to the right cut of meat, a properly-paired glass of vino can make each bite of your rib eye even more enjoyable.

The key to pairing wine and barbecue is to pay attention to the seasoning, sauce, and density of the meat. Heavier meats like beef would be better complimented by a red wine, while less fatty options like pork would pair nicely with white. But, keep in mind that these pairings are not set in stone, the combinations are all about personal preference. (You never know, a Riesling could be exactly the type of wine your ball park Frank is missing.)

From brisket to ribs and pulled pork, each type of barbecued meat has its match in the wine section. A novice meat and wine connoisseur might assume any red will do, but Cody Goldstein, mixologist and founder of Muddling Memories, has some insight on which wine works best for specific cuts of meat.