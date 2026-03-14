BJ's Wholesale Club Vs Costco: Which Has The Best Food Deals?

They are two wholesale retail chains from opposite U.S. coasts: Costco was founded in San Diego in 1976 (as Price Club) and BJ's Wholesale Club first opened in Massachusetts in 1984. Although Costco has about 600 locations throughout the country, as opposed to BJ's roughly 280 locations, the two companies are constantly in comparison — and competition — with each other because of the nature of how they do business. As they are — along with Sam's Club — the only members-only mega-retailers around, the battle will always be on.

Their contrasting location breadth in the market is what gives each of these big names unique advantages. Costco, being bigger than BJ's and with further reach, can offer a wider range of national products. BJ's, meanwhile, can focus on more local suppliers, which can enhance the quality of its offerings and sometimes provide better deals since products don't require the same long-distance transportation that a lot of Costco's inventory needs. All of this culminates in what amounts to a discount showdown for consumers trying to choose between the two. And accordingly, some items are cheaper at Costco, whereas others are cheaper at BJ's.

So, how to decide between the chains? Well, we've isolated 13 popular products to compare. Now, prices do fluctuate, so much of this reflects the cost at time of writing — as well as being based on quantity breakdown, when applicable. But hopefully this will give you a good idea of who's doing what, and therefore help you make your choice.