The Key To Making Canned Chicken Taste So Much Better

You may have a can of chicken in the back of your pantry somewhere, but if you've never gotten around to using it, don't feel too guilty. Canned chicken is a shelf-stable, often affordable source of protein, but many people hesitate to use it, and if you've never cooked with it before, it can seem a bit off-putting to eat chicken that has been canned. However, if you're ready to give it a try, be sure to drain and rinse your canned chicken beforehand for a vastly improved tasting experience.

Why is draining and rinsing canned chicken so important? Well, draining it gets rid of the unappetizing liquid that's necessary to preserve the chicken in the can, but it isn't particularly tasty and generally doesn't have the right texture to go with chicken. Rinsing, which is perhaps the less obvious step in the process, is equally important, especially if you object to canned goods that "taste like the can." A quick freshwater rinse gets rid of any "canned" flavor, as well as some of the excess salt that can be found in canned chicken, for something fresher-tasting to use in whatever recipe you choose.