The Key To Making Canned Chicken Taste So Much Better
You may have a can of chicken in the back of your pantry somewhere, but if you've never gotten around to using it, don't feel too guilty. Canned chicken is a shelf-stable, often affordable source of protein, but many people hesitate to use it, and if you've never cooked with it before, it can seem a bit off-putting to eat chicken that has been canned. However, if you're ready to give it a try, be sure to drain and rinse your canned chicken beforehand for a vastly improved tasting experience.
Why is draining and rinsing canned chicken so important? Well, draining it gets rid of the unappetizing liquid that's necessary to preserve the chicken in the can, but it isn't particularly tasty and generally doesn't have the right texture to go with chicken. Rinsing, which is perhaps the less obvious step in the process, is equally important, especially if you object to canned goods that "taste like the can." A quick freshwater rinse gets rid of any "canned" flavor, as well as some of the excess salt that can be found in canned chicken, for something fresher-tasting to use in whatever recipe you choose.
After draining and rinsing, use canned chicken in these recipes
Okay, now that you've prepared your chicken, what do you do with it? Well, chicken is versatile when fresh, and the same is true for canned chicken, which can be used in a huge variety of recipes. For starters, while canned chicken is perhaps less famous than its cousin, canned tuna, the two canned meats can be used in many similar recipes. For instance, instead of using canned tuna for tuna salad, canned chicken can make a chicken salad that's great on its own or in a sandwich. You can also use canned chicken for a chicken noodle casserole that's similar to the tuna version, and is an ideal, comforting everyday dinner for people who don't enjoy fish.
Canned chicken isn't just for reboots of tuna-based meals, though. While canned chicken may not work for dishes like fried chicken drumsticks, it can be a perfect addition to soups and chilis, and is easy to add in as it has already been cooked and processed. You can also use canned chicken for barbecue-style dishes, by adding sauce and serving over rice or baked potatoes, or even sweet potatoes for a flavorful, veggie-forward option. Remember, since canned chicken is shelf-stable, it can be a good idea to stock up even if you don't have a specific recipe in mind, and then you can experiment to find your favorite ways to prepare it.