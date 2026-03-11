Costco Shoppers Rave Over This Frozen Seafood With 'The Perfect Amount Of Breading'

Customers can typically count on Costco for high-quality products. Howevrer, any brand is bound to have the occasional dud, and despite the stringent vetting process that the retailer uses for its Kirkland brand, some Costco products are overrated. Sometimes, it's difficult to figure out whether a product is worth your money.

Kirkland's Panko Shrimp already has two strikes against it. Frozen food can be hit or miss, and frozen seafood is especially iffy. Is the retailer giant's shrimp worth your money and freezer space?

According to Reddit, the answer is a definitive, near-unanimous yes. Customers on r/Costco rave about the shrimp — and commiserate over the sorry state of other store-bought options. "It's better than any other store-bought shrimp I've had," one Redditor enthused. "I can't stand when there's too much breading," wrote another, who described the shrimp as a 10/10. "This had the perfect crisp almost crunch."

Fried shrimp are often served as an appetizer, but fans say the Costco version is worthy of a main meal. "Started as an app, turned into reheating the oven to cook the rest of the box," one Costco shopper told Reddit. While the packaging recommends the oven method, many fans recommend crisping the Costco favorite in an air fryer.