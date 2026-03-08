7 Food Commercials Donald Trump Has Starred In

Somewhere in between making his name in the family business of real estate and becoming president of the United States twice over, Donald J. Trump acquired SAG-AFTRA membership. While Trump later quit SAG-AFTRA and was barred from rejoining, there was a time when Trump was a somewhat familiar presence on the commercial circuit. After becoming famous in the 1980s for his gilded New York City playboy lifestyle, opportunity for endorsements followed. By the end of the decade he was starring in his first food commercial — a side gig that would see him feature in a handful of ads over the following years.

Trump's commercials each serve as their own interesting time capsules, a peek into a relatively innocent past before he entered politics and polarized a nation on his way to the highest office in the land. Trump's relationship with food has already been well documented, and many of his ad appearances have centered on the low-brow eats and chain restaurants where he proudly indulges.

Starting with a soft drink and ending with a cookie, let's take a little YouTube-aided journey through the many edible products Donald Trump has hawked on screen for an agreed-upon sum. Marvel at the pixelated videos and how both his hair and persona have barely changed over the decades. Experience for yourself the seven food commercials featuring Donald Trump. Because when does anyone ever get a chance to hear this guy talk?