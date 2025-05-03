Donald Trump Will Only Eat Part Of This Beloved Italian Food

As is the case with all presidents, the public are fascinated with Donald Trump's eating habits. Because of this, it has been well documented that Trump likes to order his steak well done and that he has a real soft spot for fast food. What fewer people know, however, is that, when faced with a pizza, this president only eats the toppings. To be more specific, Trump uses a knife and fork to scrape the toppings off his pizza before eating them. He usually doesn't eat any of the crust at all. (While odd, given the Trump family's other eating habits, this isn't all that strange.)

Trump doesn't eat his pizza this way because he doesn't like the crust; he's previously stated that he doesn't eat any of the cooked dough in an attempt to avoid putting on weight. (For a similar reason, Trump has also been known to order his burgers with only half a bun).

He first admitted that he ate his pizzas like this in a 2010 piece published by Us Weekly. However, the habit gained widespread attention after Trump ate pizza with Sarah Palin at a Famous Famiglia restaurant in New York during May 2011. After news of his pizza-eating style went viral, Trump even posted a video on YouTube explaining why he only eats the toppings.