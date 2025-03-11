The Trump Family's Eating Habits
President Donald Trump has been known to make a spectacle of his eating habits. Whether serving a banquet of his favorite fast food at the White House or apparently falling asleep in court while suffering from Diet Coke deprivation, Trump may lead an extraordinary life, but his usual dining routines are nothing out of reach for the average American.
A steady stream of caffeine and fast food may be the diet that Trump prefers, but a recent Page Six report alleged that First Lady Melania Trump is encouraging the president to eat "fewer Big Macs and less KFC, and more lean protein, salad and veggies." This would be a valiant effort to improve the fitness of America's commander in chief; whether he takes her advice remains to be seen. However, when it comes to the rest of the Trumps, it's evident that not all members of the president's family subscribe to his particular nutritional choices. If you're curious about the eating habits of the president and the rest of the Trump clan, we've broken it down for you.
The president is fueled by Diet Coke
It's been widely documented that President Trump drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day. His affinity for the aspartame-packed beverage is said to be so rampant that he's even had a personal Diet Coke button installed on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. While there is something exquisitely refreshing about this quotidian drink of choice, Trump's alleged Diet Coke consumption — which equates to more than a gallon of soda per day — may be considered excessive.
To indulge this soda preference, Coca-Cola switched up its presidential inaugural bottles just for Trump, providing him with customized bottles of Diet Coke to commemorate his second term in office. This was a deviation from the company's standard practice of gifting presidents with inaugural bottles of its classic cola, simply due to Trump's known fixation with the sugar-free variety. It seems that Trump can't kick the Diet Coke habit, even when he might want to. Back in April of 2021, Trump called for a Coca-Cola boycott as an act of political opposition. However, just days later he was seen at his desk with a bottle of what looked like Coca-Cola partly concealed behind a telephone.
Trump loves fast food
While on the campaign trail that brought him back to the White House, Trump made an appearance behind the counter at a McDonald's, briefly working at the french fry station and drive-thru window. Trump's stint at McDonald's may have been a political stunt, but he's clearly quite familiar with the chain's menu. In addition to savoring McDonald's french fries, Trump reportedly enjoys meals consisting of two Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate shake.
As a self-professed germaphobe, Trump has expressed that part of his preference for fast food is because of the rigid hygienic practices enforced by the management of chains like McDonald's. However, Trump's love for fast food extends well beyond the golden arches. The president has also served Wendy's, Burger King, and Domino's in the White House, and he enjoys dining on Kentucky Fried Chicken with a fork and knife aboard his private jet.
Whether President Trump thinks a fast food habit makes him more relatable to voters or just seem more American, the public is transfixed by his love for mass-manufactured cuisine. When Trump was recovering from COVID-19 in 2020, his son-in-law Jared Kushner reportedly knew that the president was on the mend when he requested his favorite foods from McDonald's.
Donald Trump eats a lot of pizza
The president's love for pizza runs deep. Back in the '90s, Donald Trump and his ex-wife Ivana starred in a commercial for Pizza Hut's stuffed-crust pizza, in which the real estate mogul courts controversy by biting into a slice crust-first. While it's unclear whether that experience ignited his love for pizza, it's evident that this Italian specialty occupies ample space in Trump's diet.
Pizza has been a continual presence throughout Trump's political career. In 2011, Trump and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin dined on pizza together in New York, where he was lambasted for using a fork and knife. According to the New York Times, during his 2024 criminal trial in the Big Apple, Trump and his legal team ordered numerous pizzas to refuel, with the toppings reportedly including pepperoni, sausage, chicken, and bacon — and during the course of the trial, Trump's entourage ate "not only pizza, but also sandwiches and McDonald's." During the same trial, while running for his second term in the Oval Office, Trump was also spotted carrying boxes of Xeno's pizza to New York's first responders.
The president has unique fine-dining orders
The Trump brand is synonymous with opulence, so it would make sense that the president enjoys fine dining. Trump's New York properties include Jean-Georges, a Michelin-starred restaurant by renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. We're not sure if the president stops by that upscale hotspot often, but he was known to frequent the BLT Prime eatery at the hotel that he owned in America's capital during his first term — and we've learned the rituals of Trump's Washington, D.C. hotel restaurant.
At BLT Prime, Trump would only sit at table 72. Upon his arrival, the restaurant's staff was instructed to immediately present Trump with a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer, followed by a steady flow of Diet Coke poured according to specific guidelines, which included where to touch both the bottle opener and the drink itself.
Servers also reported that Trump's usual order included shrimp cocktail, well-done steak, and french fries. Fans of steak served with a pink center deemed Trump's order as sacrilegious — especially considering that a server has alleged that Trump likes to douse his entire steak in ketchup.
Things the president doesn't eat
Like all picky eaters, there are foods and drinks that Trump won't touch. For starters, the president has been vocal about never drinking alcohol, after watching his brother Fred succumb to alcoholism.
In an interview with People, Trump revealed that he frequently skips breakfast — but when he does order a morning meal, it would likely be for some bacon and eggs with "bacon medium and the eggs over-well," carrying on his penchant for thoroughly cooked entrees. On that note, another big no-no for the president is sushi. It's been reported that during a trip to Japan in the early '90s, Trump allegedly complained that he would not eat raw fish, and opted for a McDonald's burger instead. The president's disdain for raw fish is shared by his wife, Melania Trump. In her memoir, "Melania," the first lady recounts a trip to Tokyo in 2019, during which the first lady made it clear that she does not consume uncooked seafood — and accordingly, none was served while the Trumps dined at the Imperial Palace.
Then there is the case of the president's 2015 pledge to never eat Oreo cookies again — not to decrease sugary snacks among what the Trump family eats, but in response to news of the brand's parent company, Nabisco, announcing plans to increase production in Mexico. However, in the book "Let Trump Be Trump," Oreos were listed as one of the many snacks that were regularly stocked aboard Trump's plane during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Melania Trump loves nutrient-dense smoothies
First Lady Melania Trump is known for her impeccable style, having graced the covers of glossy magazines like Vogue. Now in her 50s, the former model seems to continually strive to maintain a healthy appearance, reportedly boosted by a nutrient-rich diet that she tries to share with her family. The Page Six report about Melania's attempts to guide the president to make better choices when it comes to food also detailed how she has carefully watched what her son Barron eats as well.
Melania starts her day with a smoothie packed with spinach, blueberries, carrots, lemon juice, celery, and olive oil. But even though various fruits are a mainstay of the first lady's diet, she also savors meaty dishes from time to time. Inside Edition reported that one of her favorite meals is chicken Parmesan from Jean-Georges. And while she aims to consume large amounts of water daily for proper hydration, it's been reported that she shares her husband's affinity for Diet Coke — preferably from a glass bottle.
Ivanka Trump makes protein a priority
Ivanka Trump is also on the healthy-foods bandwagon. In October 2024, the president's oldest daughter posted on Instagram to share her diet and fitness routine, which she describes as "transformative" toward enhancing her strength. Her balanced approach consists of eating 30-50 grams of protein per meal, in conjunction with strength training multiple times a week.
Multiple media outlets have reported that in the past, Ivanka's diet consisted heavily of carbohydrates like pizza and pasta. However, motherhood brought about a shift in her eating habits — Ivanka started taking nutrition more seriously, an approach that she has implemented for her family. In a 2014 Harper's Bazaar interview, Ivanka described ordering salmon and vegetables for her daughter Arabella, describing her child as "a quite healthy eater." In the same article, Ivanka revealed that she is rigorous about staying hydrated. "It's an ongoing joke in the office that I never have less than three glasses of water and some form of tea or coffee in front of me," she said.
Donald Trump Jr. loves red meat
Donald Trump Jr. does not discriminate when it comes to food, enjoying everything from McDonald's with his dad to dinners out at upscale New York City eateries. According to a 2008 New York Magazine interview, the younger Donald's eating patterns were influenced by both his parents, as he shares his father's hunger for "burgers, fries, pizza," while also enjoying the more refined cuisine preferred by his late mother Ivana, who was "more of a sophisticated, European eater."
Trump's oldest son has been spotted at some of New York City's hottest restaurants, like the upscale sushi restaurant BondST and the iconic French bistro Raoul's. Like his father, Don Jr. has an affinity for red meat. He even boasted his love for it on social media, once claiming he consumed four pounds of red meat in a single day.
Though he sometimes gorges on fast food with his father, Don Jr. takes his health seriously, adhering to a regular fitness routine. The workout fiend has posted several workout-related photos on Instagram, including hiking with his children, doing CrossFit exercises, and weightlifting.
Eric Trump enjoys diverse seafood
Like his older brother, Eric Trump dines out frequently. While he certainly enjoys eating steaks like his father, on a trip to Dubai chronicled by New York Magazine, Eric described enjoying a meal with a large sashimi platter that his father would never touch. Raw fish is actually a preferred element of Eric Trump's diet, as he has claimed to also enjoy king crab, tuna, and salmon from Manhattan sushi spots like Yama.
Eric's affinity for seafood extends to lunching on tuna salad at Trump Tower to cooking salmon steak on his own at home. But this is not the only kind of food that Eric prepares for himself. Inspired by his grandmother's Central European heritage, Eric enjoys preparing dishes of that region like chicken paprikash, goulash, sauerkraut, and creamy soups with sausage. However, he also cooks simpler meals like grilled chicken breast with vegetables like asparagus, broccoli, and corn.
Tiffany Trump is a total foodie
When it comes to Tiffany Trump, nothing is off limits. The president's youngest daughter follows a balanced diet, enjoying everything from a frozen dessert on a stick at Mar-a-Lago to truffle-covered pasta. In fact, Tiffany's Instagram account features multiple photos of her favorite dishes, and one repeat ingredient is different iterations of fish eggs, which she enjoys on sushi or with potato cakes while in London.
It's no surprise that Tiffany enjoys dining out. She has been spotted at eateries in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., eating everything from Mexican food with her mother, Marla Maples, to Indian food with a friend.
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to a preference for pizza. The president's daughter posted a pic on Instagram showing her chowing down on a pepperoni-smothered slice as a go-to for brain fuel. "Pizza — the only thing that gets me through 8 hour study sessions," she captioned.
Barron Trump doesn't eat school lunch
While not much is known about Barron Trump's diet, his dining routines are quite unique compared with the average college student. According to the Daily Mail, Barron's classmates at New York University mentioned that he is an elusive figure who "doesn't even eat in the canteen," even though he's also described as "affable and considerate." And while the president's youngest son is apparently no party animal, the same article recounts a rumor that Barron once tried to visit a bar in Manhattan's NoHo neighborhood, but was barred from entry due to his being underage.
Barron's father has attributed his son's towering height to meals that the young Trump was fed by his Slovenian grandmother. The cuisine of Slovenia is rich in meats, cabbage, and grains like buckwheat.
During the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, Barron dined with his brother Donald Jr. at the legendary Antoine's restaurant in the French Quarter, according to NOLA. The restaurant is known for its French-Creole fare, and features dishes like oysters Rockefeller, seafood gumbo, lamb chops, and fresh local seafood.
Lara Trump really loves radishes
The president's daughter-in-law is well-known for her athletic physique and commitment to fitness, but Lara Trump is also a proponent of healthy eating. The mother of two and wife of Eric Trump has been vocal about wanting American children to have access to wholesome nourishment and to know that the "food we're giving our kids is actually going to make them healthier and not make them sicker," as she expressed in a February 2025 Fox News interview.
Lara Trump makes a point of keeping healthy food options at home that she and her children can enjoy, like fresh fruit. She also has claimed an obsession with radishes, which she cleans when she gets home from the grocery store and places in a plastic bag for easy snacking throughout the day. Also in the fridge are string cheese for a quick protein boost, and natural peanut butter, which she recommends mixing before storing it in the refrigerator.