The Trump Family's Eating Habits

President Donald Trump has been known to make a spectacle of his eating habits. Whether serving a banquet of his favorite fast food at the White House or apparently falling asleep in court while suffering from Diet Coke deprivation, Trump may lead an extraordinary life, but his usual dining routines are nothing out of reach for the average American.

A steady stream of caffeine and fast food may be the diet that Trump prefers, but a recent Page Six report alleged that First Lady Melania Trump is encouraging the president to eat "fewer Big Macs and less KFC, and more lean protein, salad and veggies." This would be a valiant effort to improve the fitness of America's commander in chief; whether he takes her advice remains to be seen. However, when it comes to the rest of the Trumps, it's evident that not all members of the president's family subscribe to his particular nutritional choices. If you're curious about the eating habits of the president and the rest of the Trump clan, we've broken it down for you.