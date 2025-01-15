Why Coca-Cola Switched Up Its Presidential Inaugural Bottles Just For Trump

Amidst the global phenomenon that is Diet Coke, it seems that even presidents-elect aren't immune to the crisp flavor and refreshing buzz. This week, for the first time in history, the Coca‑Cola Company presented President-Elect Donald J. Trump with an inaugural bottle of Diet Coke, a change from its usual Coca-Cola inaugural bottles. The commemorative Diet Coke bottle features its signature grey wrapper, but with the additions of a graphic of the White House, the president-elect's name, and his upcoming inauguration date.

Beginning with the 2000 election, the Coca‑Cola Company has designed and presented presidents-elect with customized designs on bottles of Coca-Cola Classic. To commemorate Trump's second term, Coca-Cola Company chairman and CEO James Quincey hand-delivered the unique Diet Coke bottle in a gift box alongside a note detailing the Coca-Cola Company's contributions to the U.S. economy. Why switch up the inaugural bottle from Coca-Cola Classic to Diet Coke? Because of Trump's outspoken obsession with the diet beverage.