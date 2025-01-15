Why Coca-Cola Switched Up Its Presidential Inaugural Bottles Just For Trump
Amidst the global phenomenon that is Diet Coke, it seems that even presidents-elect aren't immune to the crisp flavor and refreshing buzz. This week, for the first time in history, the Coca‑Cola Company presented President-Elect Donald J. Trump with an inaugural bottle of Diet Coke, a change from its usual Coca-Cola inaugural bottles. The commemorative Diet Coke bottle features its signature grey wrapper, but with the additions of a graphic of the White House, the president-elect's name, and his upcoming inauguration date.
Beginning with the 2000 election, the Coca‑Cola Company has designed and presented presidents-elect with customized designs on bottles of Coca-Cola Classic. To commemorate Trump's second term, Coca-Cola Company chairman and CEO James Quincey hand-delivered the unique Diet Coke bottle in a gift box alongside a note detailing the Coca-Cola Company's contributions to the U.S. economy. Why switch up the inaugural bottle from Coca-Cola Classic to Diet Coke? Because of Trump's outspoken obsession with the diet beverage.
Trump's Diet Coke fixation is no secret
A 2017 New York Times article detailing the political and personal life of Donald Trump went viral after it revealed that Trump consumed up to one dozen Diet Cokes per day (which some might consider a diet coke addiction). There are many photos floating around the internet of the president-elect downing bottles of Diet Coke, and he reportedly adored the soft drink so much that he installed a special button in the Oval Office that was specifically meant to summon another can. (Though, in the past Trump has also called for a boycott of Coca-Cola products.)
The first-ever Diet Coke presidential inaugural bottle will not be available for sale to the general public. The limited number of bottles will be distributed exclusively to the White House and inaugural events in the upcoming week. President-Elect Trump was seemingly thrilled with the presentation of his unique inaugural Diet Coke bottle, smiling for a photo with Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey that campaign spokesperson Margo Martin uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter).