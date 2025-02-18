What The Trump Family Eats In A Day
When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sat down for an interview on "The Joe Polish Show" in November 2024, he had one thing to say about his political rival-turned-ally's diet. "The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad," he said, going on to compare some items on Donald Trump's menu to "poison."
He's not the only person to say as much. Trump's culinary interests certainly aren't to everyone's taste. It's a known fact that when Trump is aboard Air Force One, junk food isn't far behind. As per Trump himself, his love of cleanliness plays a huge part in this love for fast food. "I think you're better off going there than maybe someplace that you have no idea where the food's coming from," he explained to CNN in 2016. "It's a certain standard."
But to say that the entire Trump clan shares this opinion would be untrue. The family may be united in its politics, but their tastebuds definitely have their differences. From Melania and Ivanka's passions for wellness and healthy living, to the slightly more adventurous appetites of Tiffany, Eric, and Donald Jr., each member has their own preferences come dinner time. Here's a breakdown of what's on the menu for each member of the Trump family.
Shakes and smoothies are a family-wide favorite
We'll preface this by clarifying that Donald Trump and his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, love very different kinds of shakes. A renowned fast food fiend, the president famously counts shakes as a dietary staple. When afflicted with COVID-19 in 2020, his request for a vanilla shake was one of the signs that tipped off son-in-law Jared Kushner that he was on the road to recovery. Meanwhile, former Trump campaign officials have also claimed that the Republican leader's go-to McDonald's order included a chocolate malted shake — which, as per one executive order, Trump may soon be sipping through a plastic straw.
Ivanka, on the other hand, prefers shakes of the protein variety. While detailing her lifestyle tips during an appearance on "The Skinny Confidential" podcast, Ivanka described herself as "a morning alchemist" who relies on a concoction of protein, banana, cacao, and creatine to build muscle. She's also partial to a healthy smoothie, favoring ingredients such as kale, plain Greek yoghurt, organic raw honey, and almonds.
Similarly, Melania Trump swears by her own vitamin-packed smoothie recipe. She shared her favorite morning combo on Facebook in 2013, containing the likes of spinach, celery, and olive oil. There's no word on whether that's still her default breakfast, but considering that Melania is still openly very committed to all things wellness, we wouldn't be surprised if this hasn't deviated much over the years.
Meatloaf is a Trump family tradition
There's a fair amount of debate over Donald Trump's actual net worth, but the bottom line is that he's undeniably wealthy enough to celebrate his birthday any way he sees fit. Back in 2015, however, the president told Us Weekly that he likes to mark the occasion with a meatloaf made by his older sister, Maryanne, who died in 2023.
Whether this tradition rang true during his first term in office is unclear, with Maryanne famously dubbing her brother "cruel" and alleging that he had somebody else sit his SATs in his place in secret recordings acquired by The Washington Post in 2020. Meatloaf has still played a key role in Trump's diet regardless. In 2017, friend Tom Barrack claimed that meatloaf was one of the President's favorite dishes at the White House. Trump's mother's meatloaf recipe is apparently also a firm fixture at Mar-a-Lago Club, with the specific recipe shared via One for the Table listing ground beef, breadcrumbs, bell peppers, and onion as some of its main components.
Melania Trump's all-time-favorite meal is chicken Parm
With hotels and towers dotted across the globe, there's no shortage of restaurants that fall under The Trump Organization banner. As it turns out, Melania Trump has a preference for one in particular, the Michelin-starred Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel & Tower New York, where she's especially keen on the simple chicken Parmesan.
Speaking to New York Magazine in 2010, she said, "One thing I love most about New York is the variety of amazing foods you can eat. My all-time favorite is the Chicken Parmigiana at Jean-Georges." The brainchild of French-American chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten — who operates 60 restaurants worldwide, including Melania's favorite on Trump property — the recipe for this dish has floated around the internet for several years. It involves simply dredging the chicken in a mix of Parmesan cheese, salt, and flour, and baking until the exterior turns a golden brown.
Donald Trump is famously a huge fan of Diet Coke
The love affair between Donald Trump and Diet Coke is well documented, to the point that Coca-Cola broke from its tradition of offering an engraved bottle of classic Coke to give the president a personalized diet beverage upon his inauguration in 2025. Trump's daily Diet Coke consumption is impressive, even by the standards of your average soda addict. As per a report by The New York Times in 2017, he drinks up to a dozen cans per day. A Diet Coke button was even installed in the Oval Office during his first presidential term — then reinstalled for his second — to secure soda on demand.
While Donald Trump may be the most avid Coke drinker in the family, he's not the only one. As per an interview with New York Magazine in 2010, his other half is also a Diet Coke lover. When asked for her staple drink, Melania Trump claimed, "Diet Coke from the classic glass bottles." It's a slightly more refined way of drinking Diet Coke than chugging it straight from the can, but we never expected anything less from Melania.
Both Melania and Ivanka Trump love fruit
In case it wasn't already obvious, Melania and Ivanka Trump are the health nuts in the family. Both have professed their love of fruit, with Melania claiming to GQ that eating a whopping seven pieces per day was up there with daily walks and a rigorous moisturizing strategy as part of her routine as a young model.
Similarly, Ivanka has mentioned fruit as part of her breakfast routine on multiple occasions. The former First Daughter and Advisor to the President feels so passionately about encouraging others to eat more fruit that back in 2020, she even supported the Agriculture Department's food box program to supply those in need with surplus produce.
Unfortunately, Donald Trump doesn't share the same taste for fruit as his wife or daughter. In fact, it's been reported that the president has a fruit phobia of sorts. However, this has more to do with what people may do with said fruit instead of how it will taste. In 2022, a transcript of a deposition from a lawsuit filed against Trump's security guards featured the revelation that he had a fear of being struck, even killed, by thrown fruit.
Donald Trump holds controversial steak preferences
When it comes to steak, everyone has their personal preferences. When Donald Trump's go-to steak order hit the internet, however, it caused so much disdain in foodie circles that even the late, great Anthony Bourdain sounded off about his apparent lack of taste. "It hurts me," he told Town & Country. "I think that's a window into his soul."
The steak order in question? Well-done, slathered in ketchup. During his first stint in the White House, Trump was a regular at BLT Prime, a luxury steakhouse inside the now-closed Trump International Hotel. While the city has a rather diverse dining scene, this was allegedly the only restaurant Trump visited in Washington, D.C. over the course of four years. As what we can only assume was the most regular of regular customers, servers soon knew his order by heart. Not only was it common knowledge to offer Trump hand sanitizer and Diet Coke upon being seated, but he requested the same three dishes every visit: a shrimp cocktail, a well-done steak, and fries. It was also reportedly protocol to serve him the biggest, juiciest steak available (a 40-ounce tomahawk, to be precise) after Trump once complained that a fellow diner received a larger slab of meat. Rookie move.
Donald Trump and his sons are all loyal McDonald's customers
Nearly 90% of Americans eat at McDonald's at least once per year. We're fairly confident that Donald Trump falls in one of the top percentiles of its most frequent visitors. Thanks to his love of reliable fast-food joints, he has made McDonald's one of his favorite eateries, with multiple figures close to the president able to recite his typical order (two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a shake) verbatim.
But when it comes to McDonald's, Trump doesn't discriminate. During his presidential campaign in 2016, Egg McMuffins were a go-to morning snack. Once in office, Trump would reportedly send his Director of Oval Office Operations, Keith Schiller, on McDonald's runs to secure Quarter Pounders and apple pies. He also ordered McDonald's (plus Burger King, Domino's, and Wendy's) to the White House en masse to feed visiting athletes in 2019, while bags stuffed with McDonald's were carried into the courthouse during his civil fraud trial in 2023. During his campaign trail in 2024, Trump even turned his hand to working in a McDonald's kitchen in Pennsylvania.
The Golden Arches run deep in the Trump family. Donald Trump Jr. previously told Grub Street that he and his siblings were half brought up on their father's appetite for burgers and fries, as well as sharing an image of him and Donald Trump Sr., plus Elon Musk, tucking into a McDonald's feast aboard a private plane, captioned, "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW."
Donald Trump eats his pizza in a very specific way
Considering his love of burgers and fries, it should come as no surprise that Donald Trump is also a big fan of the other member of the junk food trifecta: pizza. Two of the president's former campaign aides, Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, claimed that it made up one of his four main food groups on Trump Force One in their book "Let Trump Be Trump." During an appearance at a football game in 2024, Trump demanded Domino's (plus McDonald's, hot dogs, and Diet Coke) as a requirement.
Trump's love of pizza isn't surprising, but the way he chooses to eat his pies is. While giving 25 fun facts about himself to Us Weekly in 2010, he revealed, "I scrape the toppings off my pizza — I never eat the dough." According to TIME, he later explained that he avoids the crust and eats his pizza with a knife and fork (yes, he's one of those people) in an effort to "keep the weight down at least as good as possible." But whether this is always the case is debatable. In 1995, he famously appeared in a Pizza Hut advertisement alongside then-wife Ivana Trump, where he ate a slice of pizza the standard way, crust and all. He was also caught on camera chowing down on pizza before offering his half-eaten slice to his supporters while at a Miami restaurant in 2023.
Sushi is divisive within the Trump family
The younger members of the Trump family seem to harbor the more adventurous appetites. Tiffany Trump has been spotted frequenting sushi restaurants in the past, as has her older half-sister Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner. Both Donald Jr. and Eric Trump are also on the record as enjoying the occasional sushi, with the latter highlighting Yama and its fresh sashimi as a go-to in a food diary for Grub Street in 2008.
Conversely, sushi is one thing you won't catch Donald Trump eating. During a trip to Japan in the 1990s, he allegedly remarked, "I'm not going to eat any f****** raw fish," as per "Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump." Instead, he opted to eat — you guessed it — McDonald's. Not much had changed by the time he returned to Japan in 2017 when his hosts chose to serve him steak and chocolate ice cream. This lack of affinity for raw fish is something Trump shares with his wife. In her eponymous memoir, Melania Trump revealed that she had also insisted on no sushi during a trip to Japan. Safe to say, don't expect Donald or Melania to sit down with the younger Trumps for sushi any time soon.
Ice cream is one of Donald Trump's favorite desserts
While Donald Trump doesn't seem to have the biggest sweet tooth in the world, he's been known to enjoy the occasional sugary snack. Ice cream is one of his default treats, with cherry-vanilla coming out on top as his favorite flavor and even featuring on his inauguration menu (alongside chocolate soufflé) in 2017.
When he isn't indulging in a bowl of cherry-vanilla, it seems like the president also enjoys the simple pleasure of regular ol' vanilla. During his first presidency, TIME did a profile on life in the White House, where it revealed that it was custom for Trump to enjoy two scoops of vanilla ice cream with his chocolate cream pie while everyone else received the customary single scoop. If you needed proof of his commitment to the sweet treat, Trump also vowed in October 2024 that when he returned to the Oval Office, he would fix one of America's most persistent problems: the broken ice cream machines at McDonald's. Unfortunately, as per McBroken, nearly 15% of the country's ice cream machines are still out of action at the time of writing, but watch this space.
Bacon is a breakfast favorite for Donald Trump
By all accounts, Donald Trump isn't much of a breakfast person. According to his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, he often goes 14 to 16 hours without eating. Trump confirmed as much in a 2016 interview with Fox News, where he claimed, "I try to avoid breakfast, actually." On the rare occasion that he does eat a morning meal, Trump went on to add that he often opts for an American classic: bacon and eggs. It's no wonder he was so fixated on bacon prices on the campaign trail.
It seems like Trump's eldest son, Donald Jr., is equally fond of bacon — and not-so-fond of the idea of eating veggies instead. In 2018, he received backlash after sharing a meme that incorrectly stated that bacon was safer to eat than vegetables because there had been zero bacon recalls that year. (For the record, a bacon recall was conducted just one month before Donald Jr. shared the post).
Donald Trump vowed never to eat Oreos (but apparently still loves them)
The president has vowed to abstain from multiple products over the years, but whether or not Donald Trump has committed to said boycotts is another story. Case in point: in 2021, he added Coca-Cola (yes, the same company that makes the beverage he drinks 12 times a day) to this list when the corporation spoke out against voting restrictions in Georgia. Two days later, he was photographed with a bottle of Diet Coke on his desk.
The same is true of Oreos. Back in 2015, he claimed that he was "never eating another Oreo again" after the cookie's parent company, Nabisco, announced plans to invest in four new production lines in Mexico. He doubled down on this stance in 2016, asking the then-governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, if he was also boycotting Oreos during a rally. But in 2017, it was suggested that Trump was potentially not quite as done with Oreos as it seemed. In Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie's book "Let Trump Be Trump," it was revealed that Oreos were one of many pre-packaged snacks often found stocked on Trump's private plane, Trump Force One. Even Donald Trump can't resist the allure of a good cookie.
Donald Trump is particular about his candy
Candy is another of Donald Trump's vices, but, yet again, he has very specific preferences. While he apparently loves Starburst, it's said that Trump only eats the strawberry and cherry candies (which, let's be real, are the best ones). We've heard multiple tales of Trump's affinity for Starburst at this point, including the infamous incident in 2018 where he allegedly threw two candies in front of Angela Merkel, the former Chancellor of Germany, and remarked, "Don't say I never give you anything" during a tense G7 summit (via CBS Mornings).
When he isn't using Starburst as projectiles, Trump has claimed that he's also a big fan of Hershey's chocolate, which former United States Attorney General William Barr claimed he would pass around during meetings. The Chicago Tribune also lists See's Candies – which was previously a partner of "The Celebrity Apprentice," from which Trump was fired after criticizing Mexican immigrants in 2015 — as another of his favorite sweet treats.