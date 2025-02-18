What The Trump Family Eats In A Day

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sat down for an interview on "The Joe Polish Show" in November 2024, he had one thing to say about his political rival-turned-ally's diet. "The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad," he said, going on to compare some items on Donald Trump's menu to "poison."

He's not the only person to say as much. Trump's culinary interests certainly aren't to everyone's taste. It's a known fact that when Trump is aboard Air Force One, junk food isn't far behind. As per Trump himself, his love of cleanliness plays a huge part in this love for fast food. "I think you're better off going there than maybe someplace that you have no idea where the food's coming from," he explained to CNN in 2016. "It's a certain standard."

But to say that the entire Trump clan shares this opinion would be untrue. The family may be united in its politics, but their tastebuds definitely have their differences. From Melania and Ivanka's passions for wellness and healthy living, to the slightly more adventurous appetites of Tiffany, Eric, and Donald Jr., each member has their own preferences come dinner time. Here's a breakdown of what's on the menu for each member of the Trump family.