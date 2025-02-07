Here's Why You Might See Fewer Paper Straws Soon

President Donald J. Trump will once again put the power of his office to use by taking up a fight with paper straws. The elected official that currently holds our country's highest office announced via the Truth Social platform that he plans to sign an executive order to end support for the use of paper straws.

This announcement follows the barrage of executive orders already signed by the president over his less than 20 days in office. As noted in the announcement, this executive order will act in opposition to former president Joe Biden's efforts to reduce the use of single-use plastic and fight against plastic pollution. In 2024, the former president established a government strategy to reduce plastic pollution and set a goal of eliminating the federal use of single-use plastics from "food service operations, events, and packaging by 2027, and from all federal operations by 2035."

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and recent 'special government employee' appointed by the President, showed support for Trump's announcement in a tweet. Musk shared the President's post to X and added, "Greatest President ever!"