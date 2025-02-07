Here's Why You Might See Fewer Paper Straws Soon
President Donald J. Trump will once again put the power of his office to use by taking up a fight with paper straws. The elected official that currently holds our country's highest office announced via the Truth Social platform that he plans to sign an executive order to end support for the use of paper straws.
This announcement follows the barrage of executive orders already signed by the president over his less than 20 days in office. As noted in the announcement, this executive order will act in opposition to former president Joe Biden's efforts to reduce the use of single-use plastic and fight against plastic pollution. In 2024, the former president established a government strategy to reduce plastic pollution and set a goal of eliminating the federal use of single-use plastics from "food service operations, events, and packaging by 2027, and from all federal operations by 2035."
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and recent 'special government employee' appointed by the President, showed support for Trump's announcement in a tweet. Musk shared the President's post to X and added, "Greatest President ever!"
Trump loves plastic
Trump's "back to plastic" motto has been part of his political platform since his 2020 campaign. During this time, the now-President sold red plastic straws on his campaign website for $15 for a 10-pack. The straws were laser-engraved with the President's last name and advertised as being recyclable.
During a campaign rally in 2020 in Pennsylvania, President Trump went on a rant bashing paper straws and noting his frequent visits to fast food chains like McDonald's. "They want to ban straws," Trump said at the rally. "Has anybody ever tried those paper straws? They are not working too good. Right?"
The President went on to call out the use of plastic knives, plates, spoons, and cartons. Trump said those plastic items were deemed "okay" but complained only straws were being banned. The debate over the use of paper or plastic straws has been going on for years. In 2019, McDonald's UK received criticism for switching from plastic straws to paper straws that weren't recyclable.
This impending executive order isn't the only presidential order affecting food and drink items in the U.S. Trump's highly anticipated tariffs are expected to cause a rise in the price of many common foods and beverages.