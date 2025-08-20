Review: Pizza Hut's Crafted Flatzz Are Tasty But Not Craveworthy

I grew up in Pizza Hut's nostalgic Book It! era. I remember finishing a book in class and being awarded a personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut. This promotion launched a generation of millennials who have now grown up, and to be honest, are seeking the same sort of thrill they got from receiving a personal pizza as a reward. While we millennials now have adult money and most certainly can buy personal pan pizzas ourselves, it's nice to have some kind of a reward element to the transaction. Pizza Hut, it seems, feels our plight. To try to fill this Book It!-shaped hole in our hearts, the brand has released a line of flatbread pizzas called Crafted Flatzz, designed with adult tastes in mind.

On the day these were released, I made my way to my nearest Pizza Hut to pick up all of the Crafted Flatzz flavors. For lunch, my husband and I tried each one. In the end, we enjoyed a nice pizza lunch, and it was a tasty return to Pizza Hut, but the question remained: Are these Crafted Flatzz crave-worthy enough to order again, or are they simply the latest addition to the growing trend of fast food flatbread?