The Most Overpriced Pizza Chains In The US, According To Customers
If you're anything like us, you know a good pizza is hard to pass up. With airy dough topped with lots of robust tomato sauce before being doused with cheese, pepperoni, and delectable toppings, what's not to love? Still, there are times when even a meal this delicious can give us pause, especially when it costs a pretty penny. Sadly, many know the reality of sky-high pricing all too well; as with most overpriced fast food options, the menus featured at modern pizza shops often reflect inflated prices that most would rather not pay. Angry consumers can be found all over the internet venting furiously about the seemingly ongoing increase in pizza shop prices.
So, which pizza chains are truly overpriced? More than we'd like to admit. It isn't only the cost, though. Even seemingly reasonable price points are sometimes met with hesitancy from customers who cite more than one reason why certain pies offered by pizza chains simply aren't worth the price tag. We've scanned the reviews, searched the threads, and even thrown in our own two cents to round up the pizza restaurants that aren't worth your dough. Before diving in, allow us to remind you that prices and availability are subject to change and will vary depending on your location. With that out of the way, join us as we slice into the most overpriced pizza chains in the U.S., according to customers.
Papa Johns
Papa Johns is one of our favorite pizza shops, but, according to customers, its pizza is overpriced. Despite releasing interesting and even comical new items — including the Papa Johns' garlic dipping sauce-scented bath bomb of 2025 – the pizza chain's pricing can sometimes seem like a bit much for what you get.
At the time of publication, with no coupons applied, a Papa Johns large pepperoni pizza costs around $17 to $19. If you opt for The Works, which features over six different toppings, you'll need to shell out roughly $21 to $24. Granted, this price point isn't too shocking. It honestly can be expected of many pizza chains these days. Even so, some of the folks over at Reddit can't help but be a little annoyed, with some demanding to know why Papa Johns suddenly seems to have grown more expensive in a relatively short space of time — especially when it feels like the ratio of dough to toppings is inferior compared to other chains.
Does Papa Johns' seemingly higher-quality ingredients make it worth the price? You get what you pay for, and when compared against cheaper pizza places like Little Caesars, some may argue that the higher cost is worth it indeed. Ultimately, whether or not it's sensible to spend the extra cash on Papa Johns over cheaper chains is up to you to decide. Either way, you should be sure to check for deals to ensure you're getting the best price possible. Every little bit helps, right?
Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut is one of those chains that feels like it's always been around. Although this old favorite has certainly retained some of its fan base, there are a few out there who insist that its quality continues to go downhill as menu prices steadily climb.
We found a customer on Reddit taking issue with the chain, stating that a previously released specialty pizza known as The New Yorker soared past a price to which they were comfortable. "I'm sorry, I've tried giving [Pizza Hut] so many chances, but every time I order, it's always like $15+ for a large one-topping pizza that ends up being mid." Others have concurred en masse, claiming that even with coupons, the prices are disappointing considering the quality and amount of toppings.
Looking over Pizza Hut's online menu, a traditional pepperoni pizza admittedly isn't quite as expensive as some of the other shops on our list of overpriced pies, but it certainly isn't the cheapest we've seen. The exact price varies significantly around the country, but it ranges between roughly $16 and $23. Considering that a 14-inch Sbarro pizza costs only around $14 in our area, we could understand why patrons are griping. Lover of extra toppings? Prepare to pay an even heftier premium. A Pizza Hut Super Supreme at Pizza Hut may cost over $25, depending on where you live.
Donatos
Not familiar with Donatos? Allow us to introduce you. Founded in the great state of Ohio, this pizza chain is known for delicious thin-crust Columbus-style pizza. Once a beloved local joint, the chain has since expanded to Red Robin, where Donatos pizza is now offered at select restaurants.
So, how is the Ohio-based chain being received across its expanded audiences? It depends on who you ask. According to some, Donatos Pizza might be a tad overpriced for what it is. One customer on Yelp complained that the sauce simply isn't tasty enough to justify the $17 they paid for their pizza, comparing it to ketchup. Reddit is packed with similar complaints about declining quality at Donatos and its high prices compared to similar pizza joints.
We, too, have had the pleasure of dining at Donatos Pizza, and while we won't say that the sauce is ketchup-like, we do think pricing can be on the higher end. A 14-inch large pizza can run anywhere between $16 and $21, though whether or not you think the pizza should be priced that high will depend on your definition of a good pizza. Thanks to its divisively thin Columbus-style crust and unique flavor, not everyone may find this hometown pizza joint deserving of their coin.
Domino's
Domino's is one of the many pizza shops some of us associate with our youthful past. Memories of raging appetites and tight wallets come to mind, as well as the era when Domino's used to guarantee its pizza done in 30 minutes or less. A lot has changed since then, and though it certainly has a few cheaper pies on its menu (and offers plenty of coupons), there are a few selections that don't come across as great value.
One such example is its Ultimate Pepperoni. Interestingly, it costs just as much as a five-topping Deluxe, at anywhere between roughly $18 and $24. While we realize this flat-rate style pricing might not ruffle everyone's feathers, there are some out there who might question why a simple pepperoni pizza would ever cost the same as such a heavily topped pie.
We aren't the only ones taking note of Domino's questionable menu pricing. Customers and employees alike have blown the whistle on the chain's prices, stating that the cost of Domino's pizza has risen exponentially in recent years. Some have singled out Domino's sides for being particularly overpriced. While some cite inflation and an increase in minimum wage as some of many reasons why the chain has seen a surge in pricing, one truth remains: Domino's probably isn't the best place to order pizza at the menu price if you're looking for the cheapest slice.
Blaze Pizza
Blaze Pizza has left a few people fuming on Reddit, and after a bit of research, we can understand why. According to customers, the chain has overstepped its boundaries by raising the cost of its build-your-own pizzas, with some large pizzas setting you back over $20. Granted, ordering a pie this way allows you to select up to seven toppings, but the pricing is still quite a shock for fans who remember the days when Blaze Pizza was considerably cheaper. As one Reddit user lamented, "The Blaze of the past where you could get a filling and delicious meal for a fair and reasonable price [is] no longer among us."
If you don't want to spend the big bucks on a customizable Blaze pizza, you could always go the simplistic route of ordering a pre-created pizza right off the menu. When doing so, be aware that the chain takes a similar approach to Domino's, insisting that consumers pay just as much for certain two-topping options as they would for generously topped ones. With a price range of between $18 and $19 in our area, we can't help but think that simply decorated pizza options like its spicy pepperoni and four cheese options are a bit overpriced, but hey — that's just us.
MOD Pizza
MOD Pizza's prices might seem like a great deal at first blush, but after a closer look, you'll soon realize its low prices come with a few strings attached. For one thing, at MOD Pizza, there's no such thing as a large pie. Most of MOD's pizzas are 11 inches, a size that would be considered a small or medium at other establishments.
The other issue? Coupons don't seem quite as common or easy to use at MOD Pizza as at other pizza joints. Instead, MOD Pizza seems to largely rely on its rewards system. As a result, you might end up paying a similar amount for a small pizza from MOD Pizza as you would for a discounted large pizza up the street. Reddit users agree that MOD Pizza's pricing has soared in recent years, with many taking special note of its pricing for gluten-free and cauliflower crust eats. Apparently, these upgraded crust options can tack on as much as an extra $3 or more to your order. Personally, we prefer to get more bang for our buck, even if we have to wait for a good deal to get it.
Marco's Pizza
Marco's Pizza may not be as popular as some of the other pizza shops on this list, but former devotees of the pizza chain claim the pies are now seriously overpriced. Though costing a presumably reasonable amount at between $16 and $17 for a large pepperoni and roughly $19 to $20 for a deluxe the same size, fans insist that its price point simply doesn't justify the cost, given the issues many of them encounter from the chain on a regular basis.
For example, one irritated customer on Reddit claimed that Marco's Pizza has consistently raised its prices while simultaneously reducing the quality of its pies. Other patrons report an increased number of mistakes, with one Reddit user going as far as to claim that the chain messed up several orders, including one occasion where they forgot to add even the most basic of ingredients: the cheese. The rest of the same thread was littered with other consumers citing other similar issues, including problems with the app, more forgotten ingredients, and an apparent lack of care from employees. These sentiments may not reflect everyone's experience, but according to customers, the mishaps you may experience at Marco's Pizza may cause you to rethink whether paying full price is truly worth it.
Godfather's Pizza
The mob might come for us on this one, but customers seem to agree: Godfather's Pizza tends to be grossly overpriced. The pizza chain is a place that triggers nostalgia for some long-time regulars, but that doesn't negate the fact that its menu is particularly expensive – especially in the eyes of those who feel like its quality isn't up to par and has slipped over the years. One customer on Reddit also complained that the chain now has a habit of hiding its prices on its menus.
Even first-time visitors have taken to the net to voice their qualms, with a few stating that the pizza shop didn't deliver the flavorful experience they expected and that they understand its recent string of store closures. Sounds a bit harsh, doesn't it? Maybe so. But considering that a large pie at Godfather's Pizza typically costs around $20, we have to say that, for a mediocre pizza, we aren't sure we'd be willing to pay top dollar for it either.
Jet's Pizza
In terms of quality, Jet's Pizza's deep-dish varieties are often a real crowd-pleaser. Featuring a thick, buttery, and crunchy Detroit-style crust (which, no, is not exactly the same as a Sicilian-style crust), Jet's Pizza makes the list for one of our favorite pizza joints around. That said, prepare to cough up the dough when it comes to its larger eight-corner pizza options. From what we can tell, Jet's Pizza charges $21 and up, even for a single-topping pizza in our area, leading us to wonder if deep dish is deserving of the added expense, especially on a frequent basis.
Customers agree that the chain may be exceeding the amount that a pizza should justifiably cost. Some fans on Reddit have vowed to step away from the chain completely as prices continue to climb. Even after considering the impact of inflation — and the fact that Jet's Pizza has always felt more expensive than its rivals — customers have claimed that Jet's Pizza prices are unjustifiably high. One chimed in with their own costly experience, claiming to have paid a whopping $78 for three large BBQ chicken pizzas and two 2-liter beverages. Numerous other disgruntled customers chimed in with similar complaints, with a few arguing that they could just as easily go to a local pizza joint and pay the same price or less for better value.
Hungry Howie's
Known for flavor-infused crust options like Cajun, garlic herb, ranch, butter cheese, and more, Hungry Howie's provides customers with a unique pizza experience. However, customers don't necessarily dig its quality. Pizza buffs complain about Hungry Howie's flavor, with some declaring it mediocre at best and claiming that it's declined in quality over the years. One Reddit user even compared it to frozen pizzas you pick up at the store, while some have claimed it's like a more expensive Little Caesars.
Other customers have questioned whether or not Hungry Howie's was ever a good pizza restaurant to begin with. "[Hungry Howie's] has always been mediocre pizza," said one Reddit user. "The only thing it had going for it was that it was cheap." But whether or not Hungry Howie's is still affordable is up for debate. We took a peek at the menu and found that, without deals and coupons applied, a large pizza is priced similarly to its competitors at roughly $15 to $22, despite apparently offering a subpar slice. Hungry Howie's now seems to offer customers less flavor and quality at a higher price, something its fans find dissatisfying, to say the least.
Pizza Ranch
You may or may not have a Pizza Ranch near you, but if you do, be sure to double-check the prices before ordering. Pizza Ranch is known for buffet-style pizza, though the chain does allow you to order a standard pie separate from its buffet-style pizza offerings. So, what should hungry pizza-goers expect? The menu in our location reflects $17.99 for a takeout pepperoni and $19.99 for a Stampede, which is a deluxe-style pizza with eight toppings.
But is it worth it? According to customers, not really. Many claim that Pizza Ranch pies are average, with a customer describing them as being more bread than toppings. One Reddit user even compared the pizza to cardboard, which isn't exactly a glowing review. And though eating at the buffet might cost you less, the average rate for the Pizza Ranch buffet ain't cheap either. For an evening meal, expect to pay as high as $16.99 per person, a price some customers might not exactly define as a bargain meal. Even those who like its pizza aren't keen on the price.
While debatably a fairer price compared to some pizza chains, the quality and taste of Pizza Ranch pies seem to be lacking, according to many. That means you could probably spend a similar amount at another pizza joint and get more flavor and satisfaction for the same amount.