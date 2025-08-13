The Most Overpriced Pizza Chains In The US, According To Customers

Papa Johns is one of our favorite pizza shops, but, according to customers, its pizza is overpriced. Despite releasing interesting and even comical new items — including the Papa Johns' garlic dipping sauce-scented bath bomb of 2025 – the pizza chain's pricing can sometimes seem like a bit much for what you get.

At the time of publication, with no coupons applied, a Papa Johns large pepperoni pizza costs around $17 to $19. If you opt for The Works, which features over six different toppings, you'll need to shell out roughly $21 to $24. Granted, this price point isn't too shocking. It honestly can be expected of many pizza chains these days. Even so, some of the folks over at Reddit can't help but be a little annoyed, with some demanding to know why Papa Johns suddenly seems to have grown more expensive in a relatively short space of time — especially when it feels like the ratio of dough to toppings is inferior compared to other chains.

Does Papa Johns' seemingly higher-quality ingredients make it worth the price? You get what you pay for, and when compared against cheaper pizza places like Little Caesars, some may argue that the higher cost is worth it indeed. Ultimately, whether or not it's sensible to spend the extra cash on Papa Johns over cheaper chains is up to you to decide. Either way, you should be sure to check for deals to ensure you're getting the best price possible. Every little bit helps, right?