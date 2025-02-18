The Unfortunate Reason Domino's Ditched Its '30 Minutes Or Less' Pizza Delivery Guarantee

Domino's Pizza has brought so many wonderful things to our lives: stuffed cheesy bread, cinnamon bread twists, their cheesy loaded tots appetizer, and gooey chocolate lava cakes — just to name a few. But one thing they can't deliver on is guaranteeing a pizza delivery in 30 minutes or less. This marketing gimmick actually came out back in 1979, and it soon became a defining part of its brand identity. But, less than 15 years later, Domino's shut down the policy. The reason why involves various legal challenges and safety concerns that nearly ruined the brand's reputation. Delivery drivers' dangerous driving and the crushing pressure on franchises to bake and deliver a pizza in under half an hour proved literally fatal. Domino's drivers ended up causing numerous accidents, lawsuits, and even deaths.

Domino's very first business model was based on speed and delivery. The founder, Thomas Monaghan, had one of those true rags-to-riches stories. While an architecture student at the University of Michigan, he impulsively decided to buy a small pizza shop with his brother. His pizza business specialized in delivery to college campuses, and was highly successful thanks to Monaghan's new insulated pizza box invention, that revolutionized pizza delivery around the world. By the 1980s, Domino's was a billion-dollar company, and the concept of delivery was becoming more mainstream and desirable, thanks to a changing workforce and the growing appeal of ordering in.