The Papa Johns Dipping Sauce People Are About To Be Bathing In
There are some Papa Johns Special Garlic Dipping Sauce fanatics out there (real ones just call it garlic butter), and they make this fact well-known on social media. The side cup of garlic dipping sauce that comes with every Papa Johns pizza has become the restaurant chain's signature move, and the brand has now taken the fandom to an extreme level by releasing a limited-time, garlic-themed item for Valentine's Day. The catch is, you can't eat it ... because it's a bath bomb.
The Papa Johns team linked up with content creator Hanna Saur to launch this potentially unhinged item, and in order to have snagged one, you must have professed your love of the stuff on social media using tags to notify the brand. That being said, the giveaway finished prior to Valentine's Day. The winners are already out there eagerly awaiting the arrival of their new bath bomb to hopefully soften their skin and make them effuse the scents of garlic and butter-flavored soybean oil. Step aside, pheromones; this is the real seduction magnet. Or repellent.
You can make a Papa Johns garlic dipping sauce copycat at home
If you missed the chance to partake in this self-care experience that's perfect for garlic lovers, you still have options. Though I'm not entirely sure how to make a bath bomb, I do know how to make a knockoff garlic dipping sauce at home. The real trick is that Papa Johns doesn't use actual butter but rather something more along the lines of margarine. That brings a bit of shelf stability, plus some extra savoriness. I managed to make a copycat Papa Johns garlic sauce at home a few years back.
Whether or not that would make a great addition to a bath is entirely up to you. I am guessing this would be a terrible mistake. But who knows? Hanna Saur's social media feed generally posts parody content, so this bath bomb could potentially really smell like Papa Johns garlic butter. One can only hope you're able to scrub that smell out of the bathtub, because if not, your publicly professed love of Papa Johns garlic butter may have accidentally backfired. If all else fails and you're in the market for edible Valentine's Day gifts that don't suck, you can still get in on Papa Johns specials by ordering a heart-shaped, one-topping pizza through February 16.