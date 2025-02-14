The Papa Johns Dipping Sauce People Are About To Be Bathing In

There are some Papa Johns Special Garlic Dipping Sauce fanatics out there (real ones just call it garlic butter), and they make this fact well-known on social media. The side cup of garlic dipping sauce that comes with every Papa Johns pizza has become the restaurant chain's signature move, and the brand has now taken the fandom to an extreme level by releasing a limited-time, garlic-themed item for Valentine's Day. The catch is, you can't eat it ... because it's a bath bomb.

The Papa Johns team linked up with content creator Hanna Saur to launch this potentially unhinged item, and in order to have snagged one, you must have professed your love of the stuff on social media using tags to notify the brand. That being said, the giveaway finished prior to Valentine's Day. The winners are already out there eagerly awaiting the arrival of their new bath bomb to hopefully soften their skin and make them effuse the scents of garlic and butter-flavored soybean oil. Step aside, pheromones; this is the real seduction magnet. Or repellent.