Donald Trump's Favorite Foods To Eat On Air Force One

Trump has never been known for his refined taste in food. His love of McDonalds is well documented, and his steak order is enough to give most of us palpitations (partly because of the ketchup he dips it in, partly just imagining such a meat-heavy diet). But amid worries about the President's health and the release of his administration's new food guidelines for Americans, there has been renewed interest in his eating habits. According to recent reports, not much has changed.

In fact, according to a claim by the President in a Wall Street Journal article, he has "perfect health" and hasn't changed his eating habits at all over the last few years. This means Air Force One is once again full of McDonald's bags and pizza boxes. According to a 2017 book titled "Let Trump be Trump," recently quoted by People, "On Trump Force One, there were four major food groups: McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke."

Another quote from the same article confirms how the now-president eats on the road (and probably in the sky, too). Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters was apparently shocked by the amount of food Trump put away when he joined him on the campaign trail in 2024. He reported that Trump had "hot fries waiting for him from McDonald's. Then he had a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder and a Big Mac." As stodgy as this sounds, it does look like Trump has branched out a little. Usually, his McDonald's order is two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate milkshake.