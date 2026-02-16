Donald Trump's Favorite Foods To Eat On Air Force One
Trump has never been known for his refined taste in food. His love of McDonalds is well documented, and his steak order is enough to give most of us palpitations (partly because of the ketchup he dips it in, partly just imagining such a meat-heavy diet). But amid worries about the President's health and the release of his administration's new food guidelines for Americans, there has been renewed interest in his eating habits. According to recent reports, not much has changed.
In fact, according to a claim by the President in a Wall Street Journal article, he has "perfect health" and hasn't changed his eating habits at all over the last few years. This means Air Force One is once again full of McDonald's bags and pizza boxes. According to a 2017 book titled "Let Trump be Trump," recently quoted by People, "On Trump Force One, there were four major food groups: McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke."
Another quote from the same article confirms how the now-president eats on the road (and probably in the sky, too). Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters was apparently shocked by the amount of food Trump put away when he joined him on the campaign trail in 2024. He reported that Trump had "hot fries waiting for him from McDonald's. Then he had a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder and a Big Mac." As stodgy as this sounds, it does look like Trump has branched out a little. Usually, his McDonald's order is two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate milkshake.
How food on Air Force One works
It's unclear how fast food is delivered to Air Force One and whether or not it's usually reheated for the president and his pals. The customized Boeing 747 that serves as the presidential plane is capable of carrying thousands of meals and usually serves food that has been made on board. Of course, the president is permitted to ask for anything he wants and onboard staff makes it for him. Presumably, Trump doesn't use this privilege. Or if he does, it extends to the kitchen placing fast food orders. It has been widely reported that one of the reasons he loves McDonald's so much is that, despite being a germophobe, he believes the chain is clean enough to trust.
Trump does serve food for guests on his plane, although some who have joined him and his team in the air have talked about getting unexpected bills for food when they were back on terra firma. Recently, photos were released of a menu featuring a Bacon Cheddar Brunch Burger topped with cheese, bacon, and a fried egg. This was just days after Trump and RFK Junior launched the United States' new inverted food pyramid. The pyramid encourages people to eat red meat, dairy, eggs, and saturated fat, so the Brunch Burger wasn't totally at odds with it, although the brioche bun goes against guidelines to steer clear of carbs and choose whole grains when they are eaten.
How other presidents ate on Air Force One and beyond
While Trump's eating habits are unusual, some other presidents didn't eat all that much better. Or at least, their menus weren't what most people would consider appetizing. Grover Cleveland loved boiled meat and vegetables, while President Eisenhower liked to build a campfire on the Whitehouse lawn to cook his steaks caveman-style (perhaps he would get on with RFK). The eating habits of these three presidents might seem miles apart, but they have one thing in common: simplicity.
Simplicity of a kind is something that continued, in one way or another, when other presidents had input on Air Force One food. Bill Clinton liked stick-to-the-ribs American fare like pork chops, pot pie, and jalapeno burgers, while George W. Bush enjoyed what his chef dubbed a cheeseburger pizza. Yes, it's exactly what it sounds like — cheeseburger ingredients on a pizza.
Even Barack Obama, who was almost taken down by a love of Dijon mustard which the press seemed to consider rather highfalutin at the time, loved burgers. His menus on Air Force One included burgers, fries, and cheesy stuffed pasta shells, although he seemingly saw the benefit of occasionally fancying it up a bit.
The current President might not be throwing the best dinners (or brunches) that Air Force One has ever seen, but the basic components aren't that far off what has been normal for the last few decades. Perhaps there's simply no time to become a gourmand if you're aiming for the presidency? Even a taste for Grey Poupon is rare.