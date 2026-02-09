12 Foods Americans Should Eat More Of, According To Trump's New Nutrition Guidelines

The U.S. government has been issuing nutrition guidelines in some form or fashion since the late 1800s. Those first guidelines stressed many of the same things that guidelines do today — eating in moderation and a variety of foods, for example. By 1916, the USDA food guides had broken down foods into five groups: milk and meat, cereals, vegetables and fruits, fatty foods, and sugary foods — not quite the food groups we know today, but we were on our way. Over time, the guidelines evolved as nutritional research did. The food pyramid that many of us learned about in elementary schools was released in the 1990s, then replaced with MyPlate in 2011, which was intended to better and more clearly convey suggested serving sizes.

Most recently, the Trump administration overhauled the U.S. Dietary Guidelines, bringing back a pyramid (although now an inverted one). The administration claimed that, in the past, government guidelines prioritized "low quality, highly processed foods" and that the new guidelines are "the truth." (The administration points to the 1992 food pyramid as evidence of this, which does admittedly place bread and pasta at the bottom of the pyramid and could feasibly lead some to believe they should get the majority of their calories from such highly processed foods.) So, what do Trump's new nutrition guidelines say that Americans should eat more of? Here's what you need to know.