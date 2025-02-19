5 Ways To Ripen An Avocado Faster

In order to speed up the ripening process a bit, you can wrap your avocado in a few sheets of newspaper or put it in a paper bag. The reason for doing so is that paper will hold and concentrate the ethylene gas that the avocado produces, which forces it into ripening more quickly than it otherwise would. It could still take three to six days to go from hard to soft, but that's one day sooner that you'll be enjoying guac and chips.

If you happen to have an apple, banana, or kiwi on hand (the fruit, not the bird), stick it in the paper bag along with the avocado. These fruits put out particularly high levels of ethylene and, when joined with the gas coming from the avocado, may cut the ripening time in half.

Another trick you may come across but we don't recommend involves burying the avocado in flour or rice inside that same paper bag. The theory behind doing so is that this supposedly concentrates the avocado's own ethylene more than paper alone and also absorbs any moisture. Well, the latter precaution seems unnecessary, as ripening avocados usually don't drip much. As for the former reason, the concentration boost may or may not work, but at any rate, it seems an unnecessary waste of either flour or rice.