Underripe Avocados Are The Perfect Excuse To Make Avocado Fries
Unripe avocados are a menace to anyone who's craving guacamole and doesn't feel like making another trip to the store. Next time you find yourself stuck with under ripe avocados, there's no need to try to figure out a way to speed up the ripening process. Just make avocado fries instead.
Unlike your standard avocado-based recipes, there is no need to wait until the soft phase to get the most out of this fruit. Ripe avocados are too soft to put up with the process of being made into fries since they won't be able to retain their shape when cooked. So, if you grab an avocado and there's no give to the squeeze test (make sure you test the right spot), it's absolutely ready to be turned into fries that are the perfect amount of squishy. After being exposed to heat, the avocado will cook and soften to a prime texture. The way you decide to dress them up is your choice, but the possibilities are endless.
Who needs avocado toast, anyway?
Move over avocado toast, there's a new recipe in town and there's no waiting required to embrace the flavors. Whether you're wanting to air fry, deep fry, or bake them, avocado fries are simple enough to throw together. Slice the avocado thin (but not too thin) and dip the slices into an egg wash. Mix up a bowl of breadcrumbs like you would for a piece of fried fish (club soda is optional) or chicken and add any seasonings that sound good.
Garlic, cilantro, onion powder, and lemon powder will all bring out the avocado's flavor without overpowering it. Plus, anything that would taste good on avocado toast or in guacamole is likely to taste good in the fries, so go with what you know. Most grocery stores keep those packets of guacamole mix that aren't half bad either.
Fry these fries the way you like and get ready to experience bliss in every bite. Avocado fries will start out as an excuse to eat your avocados without having to wait for two extra days, and before you know it, they will be your new favorite dish to whip up.