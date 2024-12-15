Underripe Avocados Are The Perfect Excuse To Make Avocado Fries

Unripe avocados are a menace to anyone who's craving guacamole and doesn't feel like making another trip to the store. Next time you find yourself stuck with under ripe avocados, there's no need to try to figure out a way to speed up the ripening process. Just make avocado fries instead.

Unlike your standard avocado-based recipes, there is no need to wait until the soft phase to get the most out of this fruit. Ripe avocados are too soft to put up with the process of being made into fries since they won't be able to retain their shape when cooked. So, if you grab an avocado and there's no give to the squeeze test (make sure you test the right spot), it's absolutely ready to be turned into fries that are the perfect amount of squishy. After being exposed to heat, the avocado will cook and soften to a prime texture. The way you decide to dress them up is your choice, but the possibilities are endless.