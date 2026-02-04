12 High Protein Aldi Finds
Protein, protein, protein. It seems to be on everyone's mind and plate. While some call the high-protein movement a temporary trend, others feel it's here to stay. But whether you think the quantity of protein people are consuming right now is permanent or fleeting, protein has always been a key nutrient to work into your diet one way or another.
Considering grocery prices these days, one criticism of the new trend is cost. High-quality, protein-dense foods tend to be some of the most expensive items at the supermarket. This is where shopping at Aldi can be to your advantage. The discount grocery chain is stacked with high protein finds ranging from daily staples (eggs, milk, nuts, and yogurt) to convenient add-ons (protein powder, shakes, bars, and frozen waffles). Aldi even sells organic chicken and grass-fed beef for your weekly high-protein meal prep. If you're chasing health and fitness goals or just looking for protein-rich snacks, here are some of our favorite Aldi finds for balancing your macros and budget.
Friendly Farms Nonfat Greek Yogurt
Greek yogurt is a grocery MVP (most valuable protein, in this instance) and it's hard to find any store selling it less than Aldi. A 32-ounce tub of Friendly Farms nonfat Greek yogurt goes for $3.55 — dollars less than standouts like Fage or Chobani. The best part? The bargain Aldi yogurt doesn't skimp out on taste or texture. The New York Time's Wirecutter recently ranked the nonfat and whole milk versions among the publication's best delicious buys in plain yogurts.
Aldi shoppers would have to agree. "This is the main reason I go all the way across town to Aldi when I do," admitted one fan in the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community. "I typically buy 4 at a time." Other group members chimed in, sharing creative uses ranging from protein smoothies and granola-topped parfaits to two-ingredient flatbreads and marinades for chicken. The Takeout even has a hack for turning a tub of Greek yogurt into a delicious party dip. With 16 grams of protein, 90 calories, and 6 grams of sugar (none added) per ¾ cup serving, Aldi's Friendly Farms Greek yogurt is a super-versatile high-protein find you can't afford to miss.
Elevation Protein Powder (vanilla, chocolate, oatmeal cookie, peanut butter)
Aldi's own Elevation protein powder is noticeably cheaper than the name-brand blends. A 32-ounce canister rings up to around $20 — or just $1 per serving. Consider it your post-workout fuel. One scoop of whey protein blend provides a formidable 30 grams of protein, including 6.3 grams of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). These protein components may help you build muscle mass, while reducing soreness and fatigue.
Aldi's protein powder also deserves kudos for easy mixing, versatility, and taste. "Whoever made the Elevation whey protein blend needs to be promoted to CEO and owner of the company," posted one Redditor. "I have spent $30 to $50 on protein powders that I could barely tolerate." Aside from shakes and smoothies, fans say the texture is great for baking protein-packed treats including brownies, chocolate chip cookies, and banana bread. Elevation protein powder comes in your standard chocolate or vanilla, plus occasional pop-up flavors like peanut butter chocolate and oatmeal cookie (a fan favorite).
L'Oven Fresh Protein Wraps (plain and red pepper hummus)
Nutrient-dense wraps and breads aren't always the tastiest, but these Aldi's L'Oven Fresh protein wraps are different. The roasted red pepper hummus variety brings 12 grams of protein plus 14 grams of dietary fiber, along with an unexpected kick of flavor and spice. A 6-pack sells for $3.29, and Aldi shoppers have come up with plenty of simple ways to eat them up. "A little cream cheese, thin sliced oven roasted turkey, cucumber and lettuce. 35 grams protein," shared one fan in the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community. Others enjoy stuffing the wraps with Aldi's super-popular cranberry chicken salad and lettuce, or using them in place of tortillas for ground beef enchiladas.
If there's a downside to these protein wraps, some customers have noted the texture is a little dry to work with. If that's you, members of the Aldi Nerd Community Recipe Group share fixes from spritzing them with a little water to adding extra sauces or condiments. Similar to tortillas, you could also warm the wraps in a dry skillet or between damp paper towels in the microwave for more pliability. Aldi's L'Oven Fresh protein wraps also come in original plain.
Friendly Farms 4% Cottage Cheese
It's an inside joke among Aldi shoppers that the cottage cheese is always sold out. It's that popular. What makes this high-protein pick so irresistible? Each ½ cup serving provides 12 grams of protein, plus an indulgently creamy texture from 4% milk fat and small curds. A fan in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community said it's "like magical fairies dancing in your mouth." Another proclaimed, "this is the tastiest cottage cheese I've ever tried (and I've tried them all!)." That post got over 6,000 likes and 1,400 comments from fans enthusiastically sharing how they love to use it.
And that's the beauty of cottage cheese. If you're not a fan of the traditional lumpy texture, you can still harness the protein power as an ingredient. Aldi's Friendly Farms cottage cheese is the perfect candidate for whipping in a food processor or blender. From there, you can amp up pasta sauces, dips, toasts, and bowls with smooth, silky nutrition. There are thousands of #cottagecheese recipes on TikTok to try, including cottage cheese ice cream. Aldi's Friendly Farms brand cottage cheese comes in 24-ounce tubs for around $3.15. Shopping tip: It's moved from the milk and yogurt section to the cheese case in some stores. Aldi also offers a 2% low-fat variety.
Millville Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix
Okay, Millville Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix's nutrition label doesn't pass the popular "protein test" that's all over social media. To do this quick and simple check on any product, take the number of protein grams, add a 0, then compare that number to the calories per serving. If the protein number is equal to or higher than the calories, you've got an efficient, high-protein food. However, some Sunday mornings require fluffy pancakes.
This 100% whole grain mix from Aldi presents a respectable option that's often compared to the Kodiak name brand. "Like the granola, the calories add up fast but it's good," said one member in a Facebook post in ALDI Aisle of Shame Community. Plenty of others chimed in offering simple hacks to up the protein content and flavor: Add a couple eggs, a scoop of protein powder, flax, chia, or hemp seeds, or use milk (or cottage cheese or Greek yogurt) instead of water. "Don't 'just add water'" explains one Redditor in r/aldi. "These pancakes are life changing with a few extra ingredients and steps!" You'll find Aldi's protein pancake mix in buttermilk with 15 grams of protein per serving (about three pancakes) or chocolate chip for under $4 a box.
Fresh meats and seafood
The fresh meat and seafood at Aldi deserves far more credit than it typically receives. The Takeout has shared Aldi's best and worst cuts, but let's zero in on the highest quality protein sources for your buck. In the lean poultry department, the Simply Nature organic free-range chicken breasts can be the backbone of your weekly meal prep. Priced at an almost unbelievable $5.79 per pound, these boneless, skinless breasts are fresh (never frozen), Non-GMO Project verified, and a product of the USA. One portion provides 25 grams of protein.
For red meat, Aldi has amped up it's grass-fed offerings to include favorably reviewed New York strip and ribeye steaks. But for economical weeknight dinners and those viral ground beef sweet potato bowls, there's organic 100% grass-fed ground beef. The convenient 1-pound packs are available in 85% lean (21 grams of protein per 4-ounce serving) or the slightly more expensive 93% lean (23 grams of protein per serving). Aldi expert shopper Bobby Parrish loves this find "with a passion," noting the better nutritional profile compared to grain-fed beef. You can also add protein-rich shrimp, steelhead trout, Ahi tuna, and salmon to your cart. Customers in the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community particularly enjoy the Mediterranean Herb Atlantic Salmon, calling it "amazing, "soooo freaking good!"
Simply Nature Chickpea Pasta (penne and rotini)
Aldi is an unexpected haven for high-quality Italian ingredients including pasta. For a higher-protein swap, check out the semolina-based protein pastas by Reggano, and the certified gluten-free chickpea penne and rotini from Aldi's Simple Nature line. The chickpea pasta delivers a delicious nutritional upgrade with 12 grams of protein per ¾ cup serving. It's also going to be a good source of iron and fiber.
Made with one single ingredient — chickpeas — the flavor and texture is slightly nuttier and chewier (and expectedly different) than traditional pasta. The trick is to not overcook it. Aldi shoppers seem thrilled to see healthier options on the shelves. "They have protein pasta!!!" exclaimed a fan in the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community. "Add some Greek yogurt mixed with taco seasoning and lime juice. Add bell peppers, corn, and black beans. Chicken if you eat meat. High protein, high fiber all available at Aldi." A 12-ounce box of Simply Nature chickpea pasta costs around $3.45.
Southern Grove Roasted Pepitas
Pepitas (roasted, shell-less pumpkin seeds) are kind of a trendy little topping right now, and here's why: They're an excellent source of plant-based protein, and they're also loaded with minerals (magnesium, iron, zinc), fiber, and heart-healthy fats. If that makes you think they don't taste good, you might be surprised. With a light dusting of salt and 9 grams of protein per ounce, these pepitas are definitely a top pick to get your salty-crunchy fix.
In a Facebook thread about high-protein, low-carb diet finds, one ALDI Aisle of Shame Community member said they always stock up on pepitas "for snacking at work." Aside from eating out of hand, pepitas are great for garnishing dips, soups, and salads. They inconspicuously mix into side-dish grains and granola, and they can even be crushed to make a nut-free pesto or a crunchy coating for chicken and fish. At Aldi, you can find 6-ounce bags of roasted pepitas reasonably priced at $2.55.
Individual cheese and salami snack trays
Aldi's refrigerated deli case is stacked with high-protein finds ranging from sous-vide egg bites to sliced rotisserie chicken. None may be more convenient — or soul satisfying — than these portable, pre-portioned snack trays filled with meat and cheese. They're like Lunchables for charcuterie lovers.
The Park Street Deli Italian Recipe Snack Tray packs a mix of prosciutto, provolone cheese, and breadsticks plus 18 grams of protein for $2.65. If you prefer Genoa salami, that tray will give you a gram more. You'll also find a couple of breadless options from Aldi's in-house Italian brand, Priano. The spicy hot Genoa and provolone combo (an Aldi best new product award winner) offers a perfectly zesty pick-me-up for one. "250 calories and no carbs for a great snack!" raves one fan in the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community. "And it's only 2.59!"
Northern Catch Albacore Tuna in water
Canned tuna often gets relegated to nostalgic salad or casserole territory, but it's actually one of the most versatile and affordable high-protein staples around. Yes, you can mix it with a little mayo (or Greek yogurt) and chopped celery for a quick sandwich or bowl, but there are plenty of other genius uses for that tinned fish in your pantry. How about tuna tacos or an umami-rich sauce?
While Aldi carries a variety of ready-to-eat tuna in kits, marinated pouches, and cans, the Northern Catch solid white albacore in water offers the biggest punch of protein with 28 grams per 5-ounce can. It's a bit more expensive ($1.99 versus $1.05) than Aldi's chunk light tuna, but albacore is generally favored by members of the Aldi Nerd Community RECIPE GROUP!!! for its meaty-firm texture, and mild (less fishy) flavor. Just be mindful of the higher mercury content. While some say the tuna in the red and silver can is the only one they buy, you may wish to alternate it with other varieties, including the sustainably caught Skipjack chunk light tuna for $1.25.
Simms Grass Fed Beef Sticks
Jerky and meat sticks are popular choices for high-protein snacking on the go — but they're not all created equal. Some are ultra-processed and loaded with excess sugar, sodium, and fillers. Enter Simms grass fed beef sticks from Aldi. Made with high-quality 100% grass fed and finished beef, these are not your everyday Slim Jim. Each 1.15-ounce stick provides 10 grams of satiating, portable protein, with just 100 calories, 0 grams of sugar, and no added nitrates.
While this Aldi snack is relatively new to store shelves, it's already attracted fans in the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community. "I really like them!" posted on member on Facebook. "Great flavor... and better price than Chomps!" If you happen to be a devoted fan of the brand-name Chomps sticks, Aldi carries those, too. You'll likely find the private label Simms' sticks stealthily positioned nearby. An eight-count pack of Simms will cost you around $14, and they come in original and jalapeño.
Elevation Functional Protein Bars
When it comes to protein, granola, and snack bars, Aldi likely has an Elevation dupe for your favorite brand name. You'll find Elevation Maxx bars (like RXBAR), Pure & Simple fruit and nut bars (like Larabar), and ONLY bars (like KIND) all attempting to hit the same notes for a lower price. Aldi's Elevation Functional Protein Bars are different. They offer a soft and chewy nougat-like center paired with layers of cookie-like crumbs for sweet flavor and texture. This unique bar tastes like a dessert, and they're also gluten-free.
The golden vanilla cream variety boasts 18 grams of protein and 4 grams of sugar per bar. For 250 calories, you also get a hit of caffeine (5 milligrams) plus Omega-3 and MCT oils for a possible boost of energy and satiety. While protein is best obtained from real (unprocessed) food, sometimes you need a pick-me-up, pronto. These bars come highly recommended in the r/aldi community on Reddit for being breakfast-perfect and "so full of deliciousness." There's a cookies 'n cream flavor, too. "Try mashing one up with a fork and microwaving for like 15 seconds," posted one Redditor. "Tastes like rice crispy treats!" Get a box of four for $3.85.
Methodology
From basic liquid egg whites to fancy imported cheese, Aldi carries tons of products to boost your daily protein intake. This list of finds is far from exhaustive, but it highlights some of the most popular among vocal Aldi fans on Reddit and Facebook groups like the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community. Our top picks were defined as "high protein" for delivering a minimum of 9 to 10 grams of protein per serving.
We also set out to show high-quality, high-protein eating doesn't always mean premium pricing or special runs to high-end grocery stores. These Aldi finds prioritized price and taste. Affordable high-protein foods are only worth buying if you actually enjoy eating them.