The Best Italian Foods You'll Find At Aldi, According To Customers

In mid-October, Aldi dropped the ultimate abbondanza of food and home finds with Italian flair. I got the chocolate chip cantuccini (mini biscotti) and rosemary garlic focaccia, but sadly missed out on the fan-favorite frozen tiramisu. Shopping the weekly specials is always a grab-them-before-they're-gone situation. Thankfully, Aldi has plenty of Italian foods to fill my heart and cart — all the time.

Traveling beyond the 'Aisle of Shame', the discount German retailer actually offers a world of international flavors every day. Many European products are directly sourced from trusted partners and manufacturers abroad — and there's a surprising number of genuine Italian groceries featuring "Imported from Italy" seals or official designation of origin certifications. These certifications (DOP, IPG, DOC, STG) are regulated by European Union legislation, and they're only given to foods meeting strict guidelines for regional authenticity and quality. Aldi lets you try these culinary wonders at an affordable price.

Italian food aficionados may already be familiar with the store's in-house Priano line, which offers a mix of products with U.S. and imported origins. For today's shopping excursion, we're skipping the Americanized or inspired-by-Italy products (I'm looking at you, Specially Selected "Pasta Fazool"), and focusing on bona fide foods and beverages straight from the Motherland. From pizzas and bronze-cut pastas to artisanal cheeses and wines, these are the Italian items customers love most.