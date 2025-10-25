The Best Italian Foods You'll Find At Aldi, According To Customers
In mid-October, Aldi dropped the ultimate abbondanza of food and home finds with Italian flair. I got the chocolate chip cantuccini (mini biscotti) and rosemary garlic focaccia, but sadly missed out on the fan-favorite frozen tiramisu. Shopping the weekly specials is always a grab-them-before-they're-gone situation. Thankfully, Aldi has plenty of Italian foods to fill my heart and cart — all the time.
Traveling beyond the 'Aisle of Shame', the discount German retailer actually offers a world of international flavors every day. Many European products are directly sourced from trusted partners and manufacturers abroad — and there's a surprising number of genuine Italian groceries featuring "Imported from Italy" seals or official designation of origin certifications. These certifications (DOP, IPG, DOC, STG) are regulated by European Union legislation, and they're only given to foods meeting strict guidelines for regional authenticity and quality. Aldi lets you try these culinary wonders at an affordable price.
Italian food aficionados may already be familiar with the store's in-house Priano line, which offers a mix of products with U.S. and imported origins. For today's shopping excursion, we're skipping the Americanized or inspired-by-Italy products (I'm looking at you, Specially Selected "Pasta Fazool"), and focusing on bona fide foods and beverages straight from the Motherland. From pizzas and bronze-cut pastas to artisanal cheeses and wines, these are the Italian items customers love most.
Specially Selected bronze cut pasta
We previously compared Aldi's private-label Priano spaghetti to the brand name blue-box Barilla, and the Aldi dupe turned out to be better. If you're looking to make a quick and easy pasta dinner, the store is full of affordable options, from kid-approved Reganno rotini to Simply Nature gluten-free penne made with chickpeas. Earlier this year, Aldi added another impressive pasta to its lineup with this Specially Selected bronze cut pasta made in Italy. These imports run about 50 cents to $1 more per package than Priano, but customers seem willing to pay for the premium quality, sauce-clinging texture, and clean ingredients.
In an r/aldi post, one Redditor shared: "I find imported products to usually be healthier and have fewer processed ingredients." In the case of Specially Selected bronze-cut pasta, the ingredients are simply durum wheat semolina and pure water from the Italian Alps. According to product packaging (per the Aldi website), the resulting flavor is "gentle, generous and rounded with a mineral and savory finish."
You'll find Specially Selected bronze-cut pasta in organic cavatappi and a twisted penne ritorte, as well as artisanal paccheri ragati and fusilloni shapes. A fan in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Finds & Recipes community on Facebook declared the fusilloni to be the "Best pasta ever!!" The high-quality line also happens to be Bobby Parrish-approved for having ingredients that are "good for you and your family" (via YouTube).
Botticelli marinara premium pasta sauce
Botticelli marinara is a premium, brand-name jar you may be surprised to find among the plethora of private-label sauces at Aldi. Offering an experience straight out of Nonna's kitchen, this small-batch recipe features 100% Italian farm-picked tomatoes, plus onions, garlic, olive oil, herbs — and no added sugar. Reviews across a variety of grocery sites mention a rich tomato flavor and thick consistency that beautifully tops any type of pasta, or pizza. The fresh, homemade-quality even appeals to customers who usually make their sauce from scratch.
When a member of the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook requested an Italian sauce for her Aldi manicotti and ravioli, an enthusiastic recommendation popped up for Botticelli: "In my opinion, they are THE BEST jarred sauce ever. Rao's who??? The marinara and roasted garlic are so yummy, you'll want to eat it right out of the jar with a spoon!" If you're hoping for authentic Italian taste and texture with the convenience of an affordable, ready-made product, Botticelli is a great find at Aldi for $6.99. In my area, the same jar goes for $8.99 at Jewel (Albertson's). One review posted on Walmart says Botticelli "is possibly the best commercially produced sauce available outside of Italy."
Priano Prosciutto Italiano
Growing up, holidays at my house always started with glorious plates of prosciutto, capicola, soppresata, provolone cheese, and olives. These delights came fresh from my parent's basement cantina, or an Italian market on Chicago's Harlem Ave. I'm not going to say this Priano pre-packaged meat offers the same melt-in-your-mouth experience as imported prosciutto sliced paper-thin at the deli. However, it's remarkably fine for paninis, casual cheese boards, and everyday eating.
Aldi's Prosciutto Italiano comes handcrafted from the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy. While this dry-cured ham isn't a true Prosciutto di Parma (the King of Hams), customers still praise the traditional, sweet-salty flavor for snacking and gourmet cooking. Social media posts mention prosciutto-wrapped cantaloupe, prosciutto and fig jam flatbreads, prosciutto and pistachio pasta, and frying the prosciutto slices as a swap for bacon (just like Bobby Flay).
You'll find Priano Prosciutto Italiano in Aldi's refrigerated section alongside other deli meats and cheeses. It's accessibly priced at $3.55 for 3 ounces — and according to one Aldi Aisle of Shame member, "the imported is MUCH better" than Aldi's domestic prosciutto by Appleton Farms.
Specially Selected Sicilian extra virgin olive oil
Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a kitchen staple prized by home cooks and experts alike. Some customers on r/aldi say this imported EVOO is a "10/10," and it's their "go-to" choice, even compared to more expensive brands. In 2024, Consumer Reports called the budget-friendly olive oil a smart buy, praising its "fruity, floral, and nutty notes." A 16.9-ounce bottle costs around $11.
Smooth and mild to medium in flavor, Specially Selected Sicilian extra virgin olive oil is a classic finishing oil for salads, breads, and vegetables. However, it also holds up well for sautéing, roasting, and light frying, without bitterness. "Everything I make with this olive oil, people seem to love it," shared one Redditor.
If this all sounds too good to be true for an Aldi brand, savvy shoppers have figured out this private-label product actually comes from BONO – one of Sicily's largest and most respected olive oil producers. Each glass bottle features the BONO imprint on the side, along with a unique serial number, and Val Di Marzara PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) certification. That means you're getting an authentic, high-end, single-sourced Italian olive oil at a great price. TikTok users and Aldi Aisle of Shame members on Facebook say the same olive oil sells for $20 at Whole Foods.
Specially Selected Italian breadsticks
Specially Selected brand breadsticks capture the spirit of traditional Italian grissini, which date back to 17th century Turin. (According to legend, King Carlo Felice and Napoleon Bonaparte were fans). The modern-day Aldi version comes in three flavors: sea salt & olive oil, rosemary, and mixed seeds (sesame, poppy, and flax).
Made simply with wheat flour, oil, and seasonings, these crispy-light, pencil-thin snacks offer a super-satisfying crunch with no artificial additives. They're fun to nibble straight out of the box, but these beauties also accompany soups, salads, dips, and Italian cheeses and cured meats with the sort of flair you can't get from a flat cracker. "Don't sleep on the rosemary breadsticks," advised one shopper on r/aldi. "I arrange mine in a small half pint Mason jar on my charcuterie board and they look super cute." Another recommended the sea salt variety for dipping into a jar of Nutella. You can get acquainted with these imported Italian breadsticks for $2.19 a box.
PurAqua blood orange Italian sparkling flavored beverage
Aldi's PurAqua blood orange quickly gained a cult following after appearing on Aldi shelves earlier in 2025. Posts on r/aldi say the sparkling beverage is an "absolutely amazing" dupe for Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa, with one Redditor going so far to say: "This tastes 5x better."
Made with carbonated water, blood orange juice concentrate, and cane sugar, Aldi's 16% juice drink features a rose-tinted color from the addition of black carrot juice. It's delicious right out of the can, but stunning served in an ice-filled glass with a slice of fresh orange. Reviewers across social media praise the delicious fresh blood orange flavor, with some noting the sugar content of 35 grams per can (Sanpellegrino has 29). That being said, Facebook fans said the Italian flavored beverage can be a delicious and refreshing treat, especially when mixed with vodka, or "thrown in the blender with ice." Each 11.2 fluid ounce can is 79 cents, and shoppers have also spotted it in sparkling lemon flavor.
Benton's Italian choco wafers
Benton's Italian Choco Wafers previously landed on our list of Aldi's best new food releases of 2025, and they're worth of repeat mention as one of the store's best Italian imports. Over the past few months, these European-style cookies have continued to accumulate rave reviews from Aldi shoppers on Facebook who say they're "ammmmmmaaaazzzzing" and "dangerous!" On Amazon, a third party seller offers a two-pack of Aldi's Italian choco wafers for an outrageous $21.99, and some are willing to pay the price. One Amazon reviewer said they are "absolutely the best cookie I have ever had in my life."
With an Aldi nearby, you can gratefully indulge in a 6-count package of Benton's Italian choco wafers for a more reasonable $3.75. Each chocolate-coated cookie offers multiple layers of crispy wafers and chocolate creme filling made with Rainforest Alliance cocoa. Bordering on candy-bar level decadence, these upscale Italian treats come individually wrapped for freshness and portability. However, one fan on r/aldi reported that to be a liability: "I hate that these are individually wrapped because it provides direct evidence of how many I've eaten! These are SO GOOD!"
Specially Selected Parmigiano Reggiano
Specially Selected Parmigiano Reggiano offers authentic taste, quality, and value for Aldi shoppers. A cut above conventional "Parmesan," Parmigiano Reggiano — a product of Italy — boasts PDO (Protected Destination of Origin) certification. That means it must be exclusively crafted in the provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, and Bologna according to strict, traditional production methods.
The 5.3-ounce Aldi wedge ( around $6) is made with milk, salt, and rennet, and aged over 12 months to create a creamy-nutty flavor and firm, granular texture. Chef Tim Clowers called the cheese an "Incredible Find" on his Facebook page, and professional cheesemonger cheezytalkwithmadelyn recommends it on TikTok, saying: "You cannot find a better price for a wedge of parm."
No wonder some Aldi customers cop to stockpiling it. "Considered buying all, but took only three because it's only me eating the cheese," said one fan in the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook. Another customer shared she grated half a wedge for her shaker and put the rest in the freezer for later. If you don't want to grate your own cheese, Aldi also sells 5-ounce tubs of genuine Parmigiano Reggiano in pre-grated or shaved formats for the same price.
Specially Selected stone-baked pizzas
Aldi's freezer case is usually filled with a wide variety of popular pies from private label Mama Cozzi's and regional brands like Chicago's Home Run Inn or Gino's East. However, reviewers on Reddit post that these Specially Selected pizzas imported from Italy are a "must try" and the best pies they've ever had from Aldi.
Both varieties begin with a thin and crispy stone-baked crust that browns to a nice golden color in just 11 to 13 minutes. Customers say the toppings on the mozzarella, cherry tomato and arugula pizza are fresh, vibrant, and delicious-tasting. And a shopper in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Facebook group reported the mozzarella, mushroom & mascarpone pizza, is amazing, creamy, and scrumptious: "If you like mushrooms you will love it."
The Specially Selected stone baked pizzas sell for $4.49 each. Fans say they taste even better when you add your own special touches. Red pepper flakes, goat cheese, baby bella mushrooms, and extra arugula are all recommended. If you want to spice things up, consider topping your pizza with an Aldi dip, too.
Grande Alberone Rosso
Our search for imported goodies concludes with Italian wine: a bottle of red, and a bottle of white. Aldi's Grande Alberone cask-aged red wine is a personal favorite, but I'm not alone in that opinion. Customers say this $11 bottle is well-worth seeking out. "This is such a good wine, not sweet but also not bitter," explained one fan in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook. Another added: "It's flipping delicious. I cleaned out our Aldi after I tried a bottle."
And that's the beauty of this wine. While it looks fancy, the unique blend of primitivo, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, and teroldego grapes is actually quite smooth and easy to drink for a bold, juicy red. The little hang-tag on the bottle proclaims Grande Alberone to be "Italy in a bottle" along with a 94-point rating from Italy's influential wine critic Luca Maroni. While that may be a bit of an oversell, it is a versatile, well-balanced sip with noticeable notes of black fruit, vanilla, and spice. Serve this Aldi-exclusive wine with grilled meats, pasta dishes, or charcuterie boards, and invite your friends and family to the table. There's nothing more Italian than that.
Specially Selected Gavi DOCG
To the dismay of many shoppers, some Aldi stores cannot sell alcohol. That's a shame, because you'd be hard-pressed to find a Gavi DOCG (Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita) wine anywhere else, for less. DOCG is the highest quality classification in the Italian wine system, and it's reserved for wines of exceptional quality. According to Aldi's labeling, this elegant white is crafted from cortese grapes, grown in the world-renowned winemaking region of Piedmont, northern Italy. It only costs $11.
If you've ever stood in the wine aisle unsure what to buy, a Redditor in r/wine says, "You almost cannot get a disappointing wine from Gavi DOCG." So why not give this surprising Aldi import a try? One Aldi shopper said the Specially Selected Gavi had a nutty character that reminded them of dry roasted cashews. But a Facebook review posted on Friends Who Like Wine In The Glass, got more technical: It's "a beautifully balanced wine with heady, perfumed notes and a framework of pear and green apple notes. The finish is long with excellent acidity and an underscore of minerality!" In other words, it's delicious — especially when paired with seafood, pasta, or salads.
Methodology
I'm lucky to live in an area where real Italian groceries are easy to find. But my neighborhood Aldi still comes in handy for affordable pantry staples, cheese, and fun weekly finds (I'll get that tiramisu next time). For this list, I put the focus on the best Aldi surprises imported directly from Italy. The foods and beverages mentioned were chosen for receiving rave reviews across social media and Aldi fan sites.
Outside of imports and special Italian-theme weeks, Aldi regularly carries a wide variety of foods and beverages that bring a taste of Italy to your table any day of the week. There are plenty of delicious choices made right here in the USA, too. My kitchen is not complete without BelGioioso marscapone, Pane Turano italian bread, and Specially Selected traditional burrata. Please note, product availability and price may vary by Aldi store location.