The Bacon Swap That Bobby Flay Enjoys For Breakfast

Bacon and eggs are so traditionally paired for breakfast that we almost think of them as one — baconandeggs — instead of two deliciously partnered ingredients. New York City's classic bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich adds cheesy goodness to this combo, and as a native New Yorker, it's not a surprise that Bobby Flay stans it as his favorite late-night snack. As much as the celebrity chef may like bacon, he also enjoys swapping it for crispy prosciutto for fancier morning eggs.

Flay crisps up the thin prosciutto slices by frying them over medium-high heat in a good amount of neutral oil. The fat quickly starts to render out, and the slices shrink some in the pan after just 30 seconds to one minute on each side. The prosciutto is drained on paper towels, where it'll crisp more as it cools. Flay serves creamy scrambled eggs and crispy prosciutto slices on focaccia bread for a breakfast sandwich with Italian flair.

Because fat does render from the prosciutto, you can also fry it in a non-stick or cast iron pan without any oil. However, you should use some oil with other pans. You can crisp it in the oven too, putting slices on parchment paper and cooking at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 minutes. Other options are cooking it in the microwave between paper towels for 30 seconds or in the air fryer, also at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.