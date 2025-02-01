Bobby Flay's Beloved Late-Night Snack Is A Classic Breakfast Food

We've already discovered Bobby Flay's favorite cooking oil, learned how the chef makes scrambled eggs, and even found out how Flay manages to keep his burgers' shape on the grill. Now we know another thing about the culinary legend, too: When it comes to late-night cravings, his go-to snack is refreshingly relatable.

Forget fancy ingredients like foie gras or caviar, or some other deconstructed culinary masterpiece. When Flay needs a midnight snack, he reaches for a simple, satisfying, and undeniably iconic option — the bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich. A favorite breakfast item of New Yorkers (and anyone who appreciates the beauty of comfort food), this sandwich is an effortless delight that checks all the boxes. It's salty, creamy, crispy, and utterly crave-worthy, not to mention simple to make. And, as Flay demonstrates, it's definitely not just for mornings.

In an Instagram video posted by Misfits Market, Flay said that the sandwich is "something [he] grew up eating," perhaps indulging in the evening after a cocktail or two. He described this humble snack as "one of the most satisfying bites you can have," showing that even celebrity chefs find joy in life's simplest pleasures. Which makes us appreciate the man, and the sandwich, even more. And in true Flay style, he also has a few little tricks which help to make his beloved late-night dish even better.