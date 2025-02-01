Bobby Flay's Beloved Late-Night Snack Is A Classic Breakfast Food
We've already discovered Bobby Flay's favorite cooking oil, learned how the chef makes scrambled eggs, and even found out how Flay manages to keep his burgers' shape on the grill. Now we know another thing about the culinary legend, too: When it comes to late-night cravings, his go-to snack is refreshingly relatable.
Forget fancy ingredients like foie gras or caviar, or some other deconstructed culinary masterpiece. When Flay needs a midnight snack, he reaches for a simple, satisfying, and undeniably iconic option — the bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich. A favorite breakfast item of New Yorkers (and anyone who appreciates the beauty of comfort food), this sandwich is an effortless delight that checks all the boxes. It's salty, creamy, crispy, and utterly crave-worthy, not to mention simple to make. And, as Flay demonstrates, it's definitely not just for mornings.
In an Instagram video posted by Misfits Market, Flay said that the sandwich is "something [he] grew up eating," perhaps indulging in the evening after a cocktail or two. He described this humble snack as "one of the most satisfying bites you can have," showing that even celebrity chefs find joy in life's simplest pleasures. Which makes us appreciate the man, and the sandwich, even more. And in true Flay style, he also has a few little tricks which help to make his beloved late-night dish even better.
Bobby Flay puts his own tasty spin on a BEC
The beauty of the bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich lies in its simplicity, but Bobby Flay has a knack for turning the ordinary into something extraordinary. This breakfast staple, often referred to as a BEC by New York locals, typically has just a few key components: Crispy bacon, melted American cheese, rich egg, and a toasted or griddled roll. While Flay keeps the sandwich simple, he also manages to elevate it thanks to both his techniques and his ingredients.
Flay starts with two to three slices of bacon, cooked until crisp for the perfect crunch to contrast with the oozing egg and gooey dairy. While the eggs can sometimes be scrambled, baked, or folded for a classic BEC, the chef fries eggs in bacon grease rather than butter or oil, which gives them an extra-savory flavor. While kaiser rolls or bagels are common, Flay opts for toasted brioche, but he hollows out the bun a little first for a more satisfying bread-to-filling ratio. He also spreads the roll with harissa — the perfect ingredient to add to your breakfast sandwich for a smoky, spicy flavor. Flay is clearly a fan of the hot flavorful paste, also using it in all kinds of other dishes from carrots to mussels.
Whether you pair it with your morning coffee or a post-midnight cocktail, the bacon, egg, and cheese proves that sometimes, simplicity is key to culinary greatness. And while it's a staple of corner delis, Flay's home-cooked version might just inspire you to make your own at home.