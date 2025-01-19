What's The Difference Between Pancetta And Prosciutto Anyway?

If you've ever been caught between pancetta and prosciutto while assembling a charcuterie board, rest assured you're not alone. These two Italian cured meats may sound similar and can sometimes be used interchangeably in recipes, but they couldn't be more different in taste, texture, and even origin.

Pancetta and prosciutto are both made from pork, but one is all about bold flavor and delicate texture, while the other offers rich savoriness wrapped in a buttery bite. The difference? It's all about where on the pig the magic begins — and how the meat is then cured and aged. Pancetta, like bacon, comes from pork belly, while prosciutto hails from the pig's hind legs.

For those who have already mastered the art of plating prosciutto, the crepe paper of meats, understanding the finer points of pancetta and prosciutto can take your charcuterie game from casual to Martha Stewart-level sophistication. But if you're just here to figure out what makes these meats unique (prosciutto and peas is one of Martha's favorite bougie pizza toppings, but would pancetta also work?) you're still in the right place. Let's break it down, slice by glorious slice.