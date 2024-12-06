Take A Page From Giada De Laurentiis' Book To Elevate Lamb Burgers

Giada De Laurentiis is a food world nepo baby, (her grandfather Dino De Laurentiis was the producer of "King Kong" and a bazillion other movies) who's known for her big, toothy grin and over-enunciation. She's also strongly associated with the kind of food you'd only find on the menu of a very upscale restaurant. So, needless to say, her take on a bacon cheeseburger is about a million miles away from a Wendy's Baconator. Instead of a ground beef patty, she uses lamb and mixes it meatloaf-style with breadcrumbs, egg, and various flavoring agents including sun-dried tomatoes, parsley, and pecorino romano (the last-named being the burger's sole cheesy component).

As for the bacon, this part is played by crepe-papery prosciutto, a type of Italian sandwich meat that's often found on subs. Prosciutto is thin-sliced, dry-cured pork, which means it doesn't require cooking before you can eat it. It also tends to come in wider, flatter slices perfect for wrapping around a burger, which is what De Laurentiis does with her lamb patties before frying them. Once the burgers are cooked, she plops them on a plate (buns are simply too plebeian) and tops them with basil leaves, sliced tomatoes, and a decidedly un-ketchup-like mix of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Very fancy, indeed. So much so, in fact, that if you made mini versions of these meat patties, they could be served as elegant hors d'oeuvres with the vinaigrette on the side.