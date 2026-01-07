New Us Dietary Guidelines Are Out With A Familiar Look — Here's What It Says We Should Be Eating

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Health and Human Services Department revise nutrition guidelines every five years, so Americans now have a new set of dietary recommendations for living a healthier lifestyle. The new guidelines pivot from recent suggestions indicating Americans should attempt to eat vegetables, fruits, grains, and protein in somewhat equal portions. Instead, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins are recommending a decrease in the amount of grains people eat, an increase in protein intake, and, above all else, cutting back on ultra-processed foods and sugar.

The new recommendations are illustrated on realfood.gov as an inverted and slightly altered version of the outdated food pyramid. Protein, dairy, and healthy fats sit at the top alongside vegetables and fruits as the type of foods people should prioritize. The organization is recommended full-fat dairy products, which is a reversal from the old suggestion that dairy should be as free of fat as possible.

Not everything changed, though. The recommendation for daily sodium intake remains at less than 2,300 milligrams a day for anyone over the age of 14. And although Kennedy has been known to assert that saturated fat has been wrongfully demonized for decades, the guideline for saturated fat consumption remains at less than 10% of one's daily diet. The primary emphasis of the new protocols is on eating real food as opposed to manufactured products. However, not everyone agrees these new guidelines are healthy.