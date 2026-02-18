11 Discontinued Wendy's Menu Items Customers Want Back

Wendy's also served several discontinued fast food burgers we'll probably never eat again. The Bacon and Blue Burger is one that is still dearly missed. The original version of this hamburger featured the ingredients of its namesake — specifically, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbles — along with sauteed onions and a creamy steakhouse sauce. It was released in 2010 as part of the chain's expansion of its line of premium burgers.

While the crumbled blue cheese was quite mild, the slices of bacon were hefty. The flavors all complemented each other well, creating a rather satisfying and elevated bite, especially for a fast food sandwich. Wendy's was the very first chain to offer a blue cheese-topped burger, which was risky, but it went over incredibly well. "I'm not even a big fan of blue cheese, but, my god, when I worked there, that's all I'd get. The sauce was so good," gushed one person on Reddit.

It was only on the menu briefly, but about five years later, another blue cheese burger hit the menu. Unfortunately, it couldn't scratch that Bacon and Blue itch, especially since it didn't have the same beloved steakhouse sauce. "I swear I remember it being extremely unique. Haven't tasted anything like it since," said an impassioned Redditor of the creamy condiment. It was replaced by a more straightforward blue cheese aioli. The newer burger also had bacon and blue cheese crumbles as well as spring mix (but not onions), and it subbed a standard bun for a brioche one.