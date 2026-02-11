Review: Wendy's New Chicken Tenders Wrap And Cheesy Burger Are Worth The Bite

It has only been a short time, but Wendy's chicken Tendys already seem right at home on the menu, and in our mouths. When The Takeout tried them for the last time this past fall, we praised them as "a better product than any other Wendy's chicken offering, and it sets a new standard for the quick-serve tender." The chain already had a Grilled Chicken Wrap filled with cheese and ranch sauce for sale, and it seemed like the next logical step with the fried tenders to dress them up just the same. Welcome to this world Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap.

Introducing one new item is fun, but two is even more fun, right? Along for the ride is the new Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger, which on paper seems like its standard bacon cheeseburger with an extra dose of cheese in the form of a sauce. Perhaps there's more than meets the eye with this one?

The Takeout was invited to take in these two new items before their nationwide debut. So, is this Tender Wrap a handy new item worth putting your hands all over, or should you keep your hands by your side? And what of the Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger — is it a gooey cheese-pleaser, or does it deserve a boo-y? The truth can now be told and revealed in this exclusive chew & review!