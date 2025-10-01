Review: Wendy's Goes Big And Bold With Brand New Chicken Tendys And A Slew Of Sauces

For a place that calls itself Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers, Wendy's has been one of the more innovative and aggressive fast food chains. It's probably better known for its chili, baked potatoes, and the curiously flavored Frosty than it is for its square patty burgers, and Wendy's has certainly made a name for itself in the chicken space. With its four-piece chicken nuggets a constant presence on its value menu and in combo meals leading the way, Wendy's has introduced and revived spicy chicken nuggets, condiment soaked Saucy Nuggs, and countless chicken sandwiches. In September 2025, the company launched a major addition to its poultry offerings: boneless, all white-meat, breaded and fried Chicken Tenders. To make it even more fun, Wendy's, embracing the slang surrounding the almost universally beloved chicken strip, insists on calling them Tendys.

Along with the premium chicken pieces permanently joining the menu, Wendy's has also introduced six new sauces designed to be paired with the Tendys and appealing to a wide variety of preferences and appetites. Here's everything you need to know about Wendy's new Chicken Tenders — or Tendys, rather — and a whole bunch of associated dipping sauces.