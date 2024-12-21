Why Exactly Are Wendy's Burgers Square?

Wendy's might not have invented the drive-thru, but it did offer them before rivals Burger King and McDonald's (same with the first value menu). It might not have originated square burger patties, either (that distinction goes to White Castle), but those meaty quadrilaterals have certainly become part of the chain's lore. It's a unique-enough experience to set Wendy's apart from its major fast food competition, who all feature round burger patties. But why did Wendy's start serving up its fresh, never-frozen beef in squares?

It all goes back to founder Dave Thomas's grandmother, Minnie, who taught her grandson the lesson that you should never cut corners. Thomas bore that in mind when he was creating Wendy's signature burgers, opting for squares so that part of the patty would hang over the buns. That, in Thomas's mind, signified that the chain had nothing to hide as far as their fresh beef went — a little bit of it would always be visible to customers.