14 Forgotten Wendy's Menu Items From The '90s

Wendy's began small and humble, as a single store in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969. Over the next few decades, it grew into one of the biggest fast food companies in the United States, competing directly with juggernauts like McDonald's and Burger King. How did Wendy's do it? The chain set itself apart with menu items that couldn't be found almost anywhere else, from that signature Wendy's chili made with leftover burgers or those mysteriously square Wendy's burger patties to baked potatoes, and the delicious ice cream-like concoction and sometimes shady Wendy's Frosty.

When the 1990s began, and throughout the decade, Wendy's stayed in the hunt and maintained its popularity with an almost constant stream of new products added to the menu. Invariably, folksy founder Dave Thomas appeared in the humorous and wholesome commercials, pitching customers old and new on the latest in Wendy's-based innovations in sandwich, burger, and sides technology.

The chain rolled out so many products in the 1990s that not only was there not enough menu space or bandwidth for them all to stick around forever, but some have been completely swallowed. Here are the 1990s Wendy's items that even the most ardent Wendy's customer may not remember.