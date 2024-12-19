You Weren't Dreaming: Wendy's Had Country-Fried Steak In The '90s

For better or worse, many fast food items have come and gone over the years, leaving those who grew up with them feeling wistful for the old days. While certain products are popular and financially viable enough to find themselves joining the permanent menu (as seen with the fan-favorite Starbucks croissant), most limited-time-offer items end up permanently discontinued, living only in the memories of those lucky enough to have experienced them.

This can be said for Wendy's short-lived country-fried steak sandwich from the 1990s. Wendy's, a chain that has never shied away from experimenting with unique items, debuted the country-fried steak sandwich in 1990 and promoted it heavily throughout its first few years on the menu. However, despite having plenty of fans, the brand quietly discontinued the item at some point in the mid-'90s and, outside of fast food nostalgia posts online, country-fried steak hasn't seen the light of day since.