Starbucks' Fan-Favorite Croissant Is Finally Here To Stay
The struggle of loving a temporary item at your favorite restaurant or cafe is seemingly unending, as your enjoyment of any given seasonal drink or dish also comes with the knowledge that, one day, you may never be able to have it again. That's why, when a restaurant upgrades one of those temporary items to permanent status, fans rejoice and breathe a sigh of relief that there's no need to rush back to the restaurant before it's gone forever.
While there are many items that have come and gone that we wish were added to permanent menus, fans of one of Starbucks' most popular autumn items are lucky this time around. Starbucks has announced that the baked apple croissant will be a permanent item on its menu moving forward via its official Instagram account. This comes after plenty of fanfare surrounding the baked item, with Starbucks connoisseurs begging and pleading on social media for the fast food chain to make the baked apple croissant a permanent item.
What led to Starbucks making the baked apple croissant permanent?
For some background on the fall-time favorite from Starbucks, the baked apple croissant first debuted in the fall season of 2023, coming out alongside Starbucks' popular collection of autumn items such as the world-famous pumpkin spice latte and a bevy of apple-flavored coffees. Even after being a massive hit nationwide — with some workers even saying they would frequently run out of baked apple croissants early into the day — Starbucks removed the item for a year once the 2023 autumn menu concluded. Needless to say, fans were delighted to see it return when Starbucks' 2024 autumn menu arrived on August 22nd, 2024.
The time between the baked apple croissant's first run and its current availability helped prove why it was a great choice to make it a permanent menu item, as fans across the internet had made copycat recipes of the delicious pastry throughout 2024. With it now being a permanent item for the foreseeable future, the baked apple croissant will join pastries like the cheese Danish, the double chocolate brownie, the iced lemon loaf, and more as staple items in Starbucks' year-round bakery.