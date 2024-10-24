Starbucks' Fan-Favorite Croissant Is Finally Here To Stay

The struggle of loving a temporary item at your favorite restaurant or cafe is seemingly unending, as your enjoyment of any given seasonal drink or dish also comes with the knowledge that, one day, you may never be able to have it again. That's why, when a restaurant upgrades one of those temporary items to permanent status, fans rejoice and breathe a sigh of relief that there's no need to rush back to the restaurant before it's gone forever.

While there are many items that have come and gone that we wish were added to permanent menus, fans of one of Starbucks' most popular autumn items are lucky this time around. Starbucks has announced that the baked apple croissant will be a permanent item on its menu moving forward via its official Instagram account. This comes after plenty of fanfare surrounding the baked item, with Starbucks connoisseurs begging and pleading on social media for the fast food chain to make the baked apple croissant a permanent item.