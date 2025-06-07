11 Old-School Chicken Dishes That Are Underrated

Simple and delicious old-school chicken dishes feel like a warm hug on cold fall and winter nights, or anytime you crave comfort food. Many of these recipes have been passed down through generations and are found today in vintage family cookbooks or on handwritten recipe cards in wooden boxes. They pleased crowds at potluck dinners, housewarming parties, and family gatherings, and are both nostalgic and comforting. There has been a decline in homemade dinners over the years as more households rely on grocery-prepared meals, takeout food, and frozen dinners due to time constraints and other factors. These vintage chicken dishes are underrated and deserve a comeback, though, and many can be made in a matter of minutes with ingredients you likely have on hand.

The beauty of these time-tested and beloved chicken dishes is that you can make them like people did generations ago, or you can tweak them a bit so that they're healthier, or to accommodate dietary concerns. For instance, substitute the meat for soy chicken, or use plant-based dairy instead of the real thing. Several of these recipes call for vegetables — either fresh, canned, or frozen — so they're a delicious way to encourage your family to eat more of the good stuff while taking a walk down memory lane.