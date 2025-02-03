Why Wild Rice Isn't Actually Rice

It never ceases to amaze me how you can be around something your entire life — work with it, cook with it, consume it — all the while being none the wiser to its true identity. Wild rice isn't actually rice? I came across this bombshell discovery by happenstance and I've been gob-smacked ever since. If true, then someone tell me why it sits on the same grocery store shelf as white, brown, basmati, and literally all of the other types of rice. It's wildly misleading!

In spite of its name, wild rice is actually a semi-aquatic grain harvested from a species of grass which grows in shallow waters. Its long, slender shape and chewy texture are virtually indistinguishable from traditional rice, which is why it's often grouped with the other grains. Wild rice stands apart, both nutritionally and botanically, offering a unique flavor profile and a nutty taste to boot. If you've ever wondered why it's called "wild" or why it doesn't quite cook like regular rice, we're in the same boat.