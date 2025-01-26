Are Wendy's Baked Potatoes Actually Baked In An Oven?
Ever since Wendy's first opened its doors in 1969, people have fallen in love with its fresh, never frozen square beef patties and delightful Frosty desserts (though they have been marked as shady in recent years, thanks to their chemical-forward composition). There are signs that Wendy's may not be around much longer, but it's not for lack of menu diversity. In addition to the requisite burgers, chicken sandwiches, and fries, Wendy's features some of the tastiest sides around, including chili and baked potatoes. But can those side spuds really be called baked?
Yes, they actually can! In a manner of speaking, anyway, since they're not baked in a regular oven, but rather a convection oven. Convection ovens are known for their hot-air-circulating, quick-and-even-cooking method of applying heat to food, so it makes sense that a fast food chain would opt for this appliance. Indeed, Wendy's baked potatoes are baked much like anyone would do in their home kitchen: wrapped up in aluminum foil and blasted with heat for an hour.
Why Wendy's is the only fast food chain that serves baked potatoes
Wendy's started selling its baked potatoes in 1983 as their answer to the pervasive diet culture during that time. Relatively low in calories and with a basically nonexistent amount of fat (plus all of the other good-for-you nutrients like fiber and potassium), on their own Wendy's baked potatoes are a healthy option for conscious eaters. And they've proved popular through the decades, diet fads or no – they're gluten-free, for one, and just plain filling. Which helps explain how Wendy's sells about 52 million of them each year.
Because it was the first to make these modest spuds a part of its menu, the company established itself as 'The Fast Food Chain That Sells Baked Potatoes,' a title no other fast food restaurants bothered to come after. Ultimately, it has to do with money, as it's fairly expensive to put convection ovens in every location — no matter the size of the restaurant chain. That, and people are already loyal to Wendy's baked potatoes. Some chains have tried, but the efforts ultimately fizzled out.