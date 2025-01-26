Are Wendy's Baked Potatoes Actually Baked In An Oven?

Ever since Wendy's first opened its doors in 1969, people have fallen in love with its fresh, never frozen square beef patties and delightful Frosty desserts (though they have been marked as shady in recent years, thanks to their chemical-forward composition). There are signs that Wendy's may not be around much longer, but it's not for lack of menu diversity. In addition to the requisite burgers, chicken sandwiches, and fries, Wendy's features some of the tastiest sides around, including chili and baked potatoes. But can those side spuds really be called baked?

Yes, they actually can! In a manner of speaking, anyway, since they're not baked in a regular oven, but rather a convection oven. Convection ovens are known for their hot-air-circulating, quick-and-even-cooking method of applying heat to food, so it makes sense that a fast food chain would opt for this appliance. Indeed, Wendy's baked potatoes are baked much like anyone would do in their home kitchen: wrapped up in aluminum foil and blasted with heat for an hour.