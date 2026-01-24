12 Discontinued Fast Food Chicken Items We All Miss

At one point, Wendy's had a Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich that customers could get classic or spicy. The sandwich came with a piece of breaded chicken, beer cheese sauce, applewood smoked bacon, smoky honey mustard, fried onions, pickles, and a slice of Muenster cheese on a pretzel bun. It made its debut in October of 2013, just a few months after the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger was introduced and saw success. The restaurant chain brought the sandwich back a few times throughout the years, but it has not seen a return since the fall of 2022.

During its most recent return, one customer on Reddit who loved the chicken sandwich posted, "I gained 20 lbs since they introduced the pretzel bacon pub chicken sandwich, and now it's gone. I had mostly stopped with fast food, but I tried the pretzel bacon pub [sandwich] some months back and got hooked ... I ate 3-4 per week."

Several other enthusiasts across Reddit asked if Wendy's would ever reintroduce the offering, raving that it was the one item they wanted the chain to bring back. Employee opinions on the chicken sandwich were mixed, however. Some agreed that it was delicious, and one even said that they would eat it every shift. Meanwhile, others complained about how hard it was to make.