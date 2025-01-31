Here's Why Fast Food Grilled Chicken Isn't The Best

The biggest surprises in the fast food grilled chicken ingredient list are the fillers. These are ingredients that increase the size and improve the texture of the chicken. The most common fillers are soy proteins, whey proteins, and food starches. Think of these fillers like lip plumpers, but for chicken. Food starches are also used to improve the shelf life and texture of the meat. The most common food starch is derived from tapioca (the stuff that makes the bubble tea pearls in your boba — which could also make you sick if you eat too many). Corn starch is also a common filler. The Del Taco grilled chicken for its chicken tacos also contains lime juice solids and corn syrup for flavor.

The fillers are important to note for people with food allergies. The restaurants may list dairy and gluten as potential allergens in the sandwich. However, customers must not assume the allergens are from the cheese and the bun on the sandwich. The reason is that the chicken itself is full of ingredients that will trigger soy, milk, egg, whey, and gluten allergies. There may not be cheese on the sandwich, but the whey protein can trigger a dairy allergic reaction. Fortunately, not every fast food restaurant adds the same type and amount of fillers. Check the ingredient lists at the store or online before ordering.