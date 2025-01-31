Here's Why Fast Food Grilled Chicken Isn't The Best
It's common knowledge these days that there is more in fast food than just the chicken or beef that is advertised. Arby's famous roast beef sandwiches are actually slices of processed beef that contain a self-basting solution. Meanwhile, Burger King chicken nuggets have more filler ingredients than meat. Surprisingly, the grilled chicken used in sandwiches, salads, and pizza toppings all look and taste like chicken, but they are so much more than that. The truth is that even the grilled chicken served by fast food restaurants (and the grill marks on it) are not as real as they look. Fillers to plump up the meat, add moisture, and preserve the chicken fill the ingredients list. There are also several surprise ingredients that fast food restaurants add to make the grilled chicken taste like ordinary grilled chicken. For example, the grill marks on the grilled chicken may just be branded onto the meat for show, while flavorings, food colorings, and preservatives are actually what makes the chicken taste charred.
There might be more filler than meat in your meal
The biggest surprises in the fast food grilled chicken ingredient list are the fillers. These are ingredients that increase the size and improve the texture of the chicken. The most common fillers are soy proteins, whey proteins, and food starches. Think of these fillers like lip plumpers, but for chicken. Food starches are also used to improve the shelf life and texture of the meat. The most common food starch is derived from tapioca (the stuff that makes the bubble tea pearls in your boba — which could also make you sick if you eat too many). Corn starch is also a common filler. The Del Taco grilled chicken for its chicken tacos also contains lime juice solids and corn syrup for flavor.
The fillers are important to note for people with food allergies. The restaurants may list dairy and gluten as potential allergens in the sandwich. However, customers must not assume the allergens are from the cheese and the bun on the sandwich. The reason is that the chicken itself is full of ingredients that will trigger soy, milk, egg, whey, and gluten allergies. There may not be cheese on the sandwich, but the whey protein can trigger a dairy allergic reaction. Fortunately, not every fast food restaurant adds the same type and amount of fillers. Check the ingredient lists at the store or online before ordering.